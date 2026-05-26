ETV Bharat / bharat

Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet In New Delhi Today; Focus On Free And Open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: Amid volatile situation in West Asia, India is geared up to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting here on Tuesday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar set to chair high-level talks with a focus on strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, which brings together EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, will be the first Quad Foreign Ministers' meet hosted by India since 2023.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, infrastructure, climate action, emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This apart, regional geopolitical developments, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, are also likely to figure in the talks.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," MEA said.

Ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Motegi on Monday and highlighted the importance of the India-Japan partnership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. "Between India and Japan of course, we have a special strategic and global partnership and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance, larger impact and one example of that will be tomorrow when we meet in the Quad format to discuss how to advance free and open Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said during the meeting.