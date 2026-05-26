Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet In New Delhi Today; Focus On Free And Open Indo-Pacific
India is set to host Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, bringing together EAM Jaishankar, Marco Rubio, Australia's Penny Wong and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid volatile situation in West Asia, India is geared up to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting here on Tuesday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar set to chair high-level talks with a focus on strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting, which brings together EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, will be the first Quad Foreign Ministers' meet hosted by India since 2023.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, infrastructure, climate action, emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This apart, regional geopolitical developments, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, are also likely to figure in the talks.
"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," MEA said.
Ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Motegi on Monday and highlighted the importance of the India-Japan partnership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. "Between India and Japan of course, we have a special strategic and global partnership and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance, larger impact and one example of that will be tomorrow when we meet in the Quad format to discuss how to advance free and open Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said during the meeting.
#WATCH | Delhi: During his meeting with Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, " ... we have a special strategic and global partnership, and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance, larger impact. one example of that will be… pic.twitter.com/ssajjf94U3— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026
During their visit, the foreign ministers of Australia and Japan, along with the US Secretary of State, are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Jaishankar. Motegi is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Reports suggest the Quad countries may announce fresh measures to strengthen economic security and technology partnerships during the meeting.
Earlier, Rubio described India as "one of the most important strategic partners" for the United States and said both countries are aligned on several major global issues, including critical minerals, supply chains and terrorism.
Addressing a joint press briefing with Jaishankar, Rubio said India and the US have both suffered because of global terrorism networks and noted that democracies understand the importance of accountability and public scrutiny.
Rubio said, "I have to go back and justify to the American people every decision we make and the president has to do the same on why it's good for our country and our counterparts here in India have to do the exact same thing. You have to respond to the people of India about why your partnership with the United States or your stance on any issue for that matter is to the benefit of your country."
"I imagine this is true in every country in the world to some degree, but it is particularly true for democracies," he added.
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