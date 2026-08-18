ETV Bharat / bharat

At Delhi Meet, BRICS Nations Unveil Four Compendiums On Sustainable Lifestyles, Wildfires, Circular Economy

New Delhi: Four knowledge compendiums reflecting best practices and innovations on sustainable lifestyles, wildfire management, landscape restoration and the circular economy were unveiled on Tuesday at the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting held in the national capital under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, was attended by heads of delegations from BRICS member countries including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE.

As per an official release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, documents, which bring together environmental practices, innovative solutions and experiences from member countries, were unveiled today.

The four compendiums, which were prepared through discussions within the BRICS Environment Working Group, are aimed at helping member countries share practical solutions and strengthen cooperation on common environmental challenges, the government said.

The first compendium focuses on sustainable lifestyles and brings together case studies from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, South Africa and the UAE. It covers initiatives related to environmental education, sustainable consumption, community participation, clean energy, ecosystem restoration and the circular economy. India's contributions include Mission LiFE, the Environment Education Programme and the SAMBHAV Campaign.

The document looks at how changes in individual behaviour, government policies and market practices can together promote more sustainable lifestyles.

The second compendium focuses on integrated wildfire management, an area that has gained importance with rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and increasingly frequent and intense wildfires. It brings together BRICS experiences in preventing and managing wildfires, including community participation, traditional and indigenous knowledge, early warning systems, technology, preparedness and coordinated response.

The compendium highlights the need for countries to work together across all stages of wildfire management, from prevention and early warning to response and recovery.

The third document, on integrated landscape-based greening approaches, brings together experiences from BRICS countries in tackling land degradation, desertification, biodiversity loss and climate change. It highlights efforts to combine ecosystem restoration with biodiversity conservation and identifies areas for greater cooperation, including knowledge sharing, capacity building, technical cooperation and joint research.