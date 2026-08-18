At Delhi Meet, BRICS Nations Unveil Four Compendiums On Sustainable Lifestyles, Wildfires, Circular Economy
The 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting launched four knowledge Compendiums reflecting leading practices, knowledge systems and innovations amongst Member Countries.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:38 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Four knowledge compendiums reflecting best practices and innovations on sustainable lifestyles, wildfire management, landscape restoration and the circular economy were unveiled on Tuesday at the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting held in the national capital under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship.
The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, was attended by heads of delegations from BRICS member countries including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE.
As per an official release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, documents, which bring together environmental practices, innovative solutions and experiences from member countries, were unveiled today.
The four compendiums, which were prepared through discussions within the BRICS Environment Working Group, are aimed at helping member countries share practical solutions and strengthen cooperation on common environmental challenges, the government said.
The first compendium focuses on sustainable lifestyles and brings together case studies from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, South Africa and the UAE. It covers initiatives related to environmental education, sustainable consumption, community participation, clean energy, ecosystem restoration and the circular economy. India's contributions include Mission LiFE, the Environment Education Programme and the SAMBHAV Campaign.
The document looks at how changes in individual behaviour, government policies and market practices can together promote more sustainable lifestyles.
The second compendium focuses on integrated wildfire management, an area that has gained importance with rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and increasingly frequent and intense wildfires. It brings together BRICS experiences in preventing and managing wildfires, including community participation, traditional and indigenous knowledge, early warning systems, technology, preparedness and coordinated response.
The compendium highlights the need for countries to work together across all stages of wildfire management, from prevention and early warning to response and recovery.
The third document, on integrated landscape-based greening approaches, brings together experiences from BRICS countries in tackling land degradation, desertification, biodiversity loss and climate change. It highlights efforts to combine ecosystem restoration with biodiversity conservation and identifies areas for greater cooperation, including knowledge sharing, capacity building, technical cooperation and joint research.
The fourth compendium focuses on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and circular economy practices.
It documents different approaches adopted by BRICS countries to reduce waste and improve resource efficiency, including community-led waste management, digital waste platforms, recycling certification, digital tracking systems and national circular economy plans.
The document also highlights India's move towards a market-based EPR system, supported by centralised digital platforms and expanded frameworks covering different types of waste.
The four documents also identify areas for stronger cooperation among BRICS countries, including sharing knowledge and technology, building technical capacity, conducting joint research and developing common approaches to environmental challenges.
Secretary, @moefcc , Shri Tanmay Kumar, welcomed the distinguished delegates from BRICS Member Countries to the Environment Working Group-Senior Officers' Meeting affirming solidarity & shared commitments towards a sustainable future.#BRICS2026#BRICSIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/6T5n3bWabA— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) August 17, 2026
On Monday, senior officials from BRICS member countries met at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for discussions ahead of the ministerial meeting. The meeting was chaired by Environment Ministry Secretary Tanmay Kumar and attended by representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE.
Kumar said BRICS has evolved over the last two decades from an economic dialogue into a broader platform addressing issues related to sustainable development, climate resilience, adaptation, resource efficiency, the circular economy and environmental governance. "Our partnership has broadened in terms of relevance to sustainable development, climate resilience and adaptation, resource efficiency and circular economy, as well as environmental governance," he said.
Senior Officers’ of the BRICS Member Countries come together to deliberate on the key priority areas identified under the BRICS Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development.#BRICS2026#BRICSIndia2026#IndiaBRICSChairship… pic.twitter.com/ix4mxmVBkQ— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) August 17, 2026
Further, he stated that India's BRICS 2026 chairship has been guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of keeping global cooperation people-centric and advancing a "humanity-first" approach.
Meanwhile, India has sought to advance environmental action through approaches that integrate ecological sustainability with development objectives, the government said.
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