India Hits Critical Mass In Deep Tech AI, Set To Transform MSMEs And Drive Sovereign Tech Push, Says MeitY Secretary S Krishnan

New Delhi: India’s deep tech ambitions received a significant boost with the launch of the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) report, as senior government officials underscored the growing convergence of innovation, investment, and policy support to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across sectors, particularly in manufacturing MSMEs.

Speaking at the event, S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), highlighted that India has now reached a “critical mass” in its deep tech ecosystem.

“There are innovators with investable ideas, experienced investors ready to back them, and a strong talent pool. This convergence shows that a robust ecosystem has been created,” he said, emphasizing that India is no longer in the early stages of experimentation but is entering a phase of scalable innovation.

AI for MSMEs: From Policy to Shop Floor

The focus of this conversation was on AI's impact on transforming the enormous MSME sector in India, a major contributor to the overall growth of the economy. As Krishnan indicated, through the India AI Mission, we are committed to ensuring that AI achieves real-life benefits for the people in real economic sectors as manufacturing.

SCL Das, secretary, MSME, reiterated this vision by indicating that AI can be a "huge force multiplier" in dramatically increasing productivity and efficiency while improving competitiveness. “The real transformation will happen when AI reaches the shop floor,” Das said, adding that industry-led adoption will be key to driving India’s journey toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The scale of the opportunity is immense. According to Economic Survey 2025–2026, the MSME sector contributes 31.1% towards India's GDP, 35.4% of total manufacturing output and almost 48.6% of total exports. With India set to become a $35 trillion economy by 2047, the integration of AI into these enterprises is viewed as critical for maintaining the momentum of continued growth.

Nationwide Study to Map AI Adoption

To support this effort, a large-scale national study is taking place which will study more than 350 MSME manufacturing facilities throughout the country. This study will provide us with detailed information on how AI can be used to improve productivity, reduce costs and improve global access.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), said the study would provide an “implementable roadmap” for AI adoption in the sector.

“AI will play a pivotal role in India’s journey to becoming the third-largest economy globally,” he noted. Industry-specific insights were also highlighted during the session. Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles commented that the situation with respect to the "AI dividend" for India will ultimately be found at the factory level of traditional industries such as textiles and food processing.