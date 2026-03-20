India Hikes Premium Petrol Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates
Premium petrol prices in India rise by up to ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, while regular petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Premium petrol prices in India have increased by up to Rs 2.35 per litre from March 20, while regular petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The hike affects high-octane fuel variants such as XP95 petrol, Power petrol, and speed petrol, sold by Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
The price increase ranged between Rs 2.09 and Rs 2.35 per litre, depending on the location. At some fuel stations, XP95 is now priced at around Rs 101.80 per litre, with similar hikes reported for other premium variants.
Premium petrol in India becomes costlier by up to Rs 2.35 from March 20, 2026— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026
Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre.
However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present.
These high-octane fuels are marketed as better-performing alternatives that improve engine efficiency and provide smoother driving experience. However, they are used in select vehicles and account for a smaller share of overall fuel consumption.
Despite the hike in premium petrol, there has been no change in the prices of regular petrol abd diesel, which have remained stable for a long period across major cities, even as global crude oil prices fluctuate.
The increase in premium fuel prices is being linked to rising global crude oil rates and supply concerns amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Dealers noted that the exact hike may vary depending on the region.