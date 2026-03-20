ETV Bharat / bharat

India Hikes Premium Petrol Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check Latest Rates

New Delhi: Premium petrol prices in India have increased by up to Rs 2.35 per litre from March 20, while regular petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The hike affects high-octane fuel variants such as XP95 petrol, Power petrol, and speed petrol, sold by Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The price increase ranged between Rs 2.09 and Rs 2.35 per litre, depending on the location. At some fuel stations, XP95 is now priced at around Rs 101.80 per litre, with similar hikes reported for other premium variants.