India Highlights Equity, Finance Needs For Developing Countries At UN Environment Assembly

Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks during the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), in New Delhi on Dec. 11, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India has told the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi that global environmental solutions must remain "people-centred" and rooted in equity, calling for accessible finance, technology transfer and capacity building for developing countries.

Delivering India's national statement on Thursday, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the theme of UNEA-7 --"Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet" -- aligns with India's long-standing commitment to live in harmony with nature and pursue inclusive, climate-resilient development.

Singh said, "India approaches UNEA7 with the conviction that environmental solutions must remain centred on people and that global action must be guided by the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities and respect for national circumstances."

These principles, he said, enable ambition, foster trust and strengthen multilateral cooperation. The minister highlighted that India's domestic actions over the past decade show what "determined national efforts can achieve".