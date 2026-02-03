ETV Bharat / bharat

India Held Capacity Building Programme For Central Asian Republics On Terror Financing: Govt

Lok Sabha proceeding are underway during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India held a capacity building programme for Central Asian republics in April 2025 to counter terror financing through cryptocurrencies, crowdfunding and non-profit organisations, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written response, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the House that the Department of Revenue, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the National Security Council Secretariat, organised a first-of-its-kind Capacity Building Programme for representatives of the Central Asian Republics (CARs) on "countering the financing of terrorism through crypto-currencies, crowdfunding and non-profit organisations (NPOs)" on April 21–22, 2025 here.

The programme focused on the detection and investigation of virtual asset misuse, typologies on crowdfunding for extremist activities and regulatory and financial intelligence frameworks for monitoring NPOs, he said.

"It is to be noted that the sharing of expertise with CAR was limited to the April training, and no other sharing of expertise of any kind has been done post-training. India is sharing technical expertise with Central Asian representatives through various programmes," he said.