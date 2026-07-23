ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Undertaken Transformative Reforms To Strengthen Its Healthcare System: Nadda

Chandigarh: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday said India has undertaken transformative reforms to strengthen its healthcare system through people-centric policies, expanded healthcare access, digital public infrastructure and enhanced service delivery.

Addressing the 16th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting virtually, he welcomed the health ministers, heads of delegation and senior officials from BRICS member and partner countries to Chandigarh and thanked them for their continued engagement throughout India's BRICS chairship.

Recognizing mental health as an essential pillar of Universal Health Coverage, Nadda announced the establishment of the BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Mental Wellness, to be coordinated by NIMHANS, as a major institutional initiative to strengthen research, promote mental well-being and narrow treatment gaps across member countries.

He also highlighted the adoption of the operational framework to fight against Diseases Driven by Social Determinants of Health (DD-SDH) and the operational framework for the BRICS Network of National Public Health Institutes, which will provide a durable institutional framework for scientific collaboration, public health intelligence and multi-sectoral action to advance health equity.

Nadda noted that the active participation of member countries reflects the enduring strength of BRICS as a platform for advancing cooperation among the Global South.

A major outcome of the meeting was the unanimous adoption of the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration, reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS countries to deepen health cooperation and strengthen resilient, equitable and people-centric health systems.

Nadda described the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration as much more than a consensus document, stating that it establishes enduring institutional mechanisms that will deepen collaboration among BRICS countries in the years ahead.

He reaffirmed India's vision of an inclusive, collaborative and equitable global health architecture that reflects the aspirations of the Global South and serves the well-being of all humanity. Invoking the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World is one family), the Union minister called upon BRICS nations to continue working together in the spirit of solidarity, partnership and shared responsibility to build a healthier future for all.

Highlighting the evolution of BRICS over the past two decades, Nadda noted that the grouping has emerged as a defining voice of the Global South and an increasingly influential platform in shaping a more inclusive and equitable global order.

He observed that infectious diseases, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, climate-related health risks and rapid technological advancements require deeper multilateral cooperation and stronger institutional partnerships.

As part of its BRICS chairship 2026, India is hosting the sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting here from July 22-24. BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

Health ministers of South Africa, Indonesia, and Belarus, deputy health ministers of Egypt and Iran, and first deputy minister of health, Russia, are among those taking part in the ministerial meeting here.