India Has Protected Its Interests In Agriculture And Dairy In Deal With US: Piyush Goyal Tells Lok Sabha
Goyal said that after PM Modi's US visit in February last year, the two sides have been in touch at different levels.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid apprehensions by the opposition and farmers over the recently announced India-US trade deal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India had been “successful in protecting the interests of sensitive sectors” including Agriculture. The Union Minister was speaking in the Lok Sabha over the India-US trade deal announced by President Donald Trump.
Goyal said that after PM Modi;s visit to the US in February, 2025, the two countries have been in consistent talks about a “balanced” deal adding diplomats from both the sides have held talks at various levels last year.
“It is natural that taking mutual benefits into consideration, the two countries adopt measures for the maximum advantage to their respective economies. During the talks, India has been successful in protecting its interests in key sensitive sectors like Agriculture and Dairy,” Goyal told the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering from the Opposition benches.
"Likewise, there were certain sectors that were sensitive as per their perspective. Negotiators from both the sides were successful to give final shape to the bilateral trade agreement after year of talks," Goyal said. He said that the deal culminated on Feb 2, 2026 during the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, who announced lowering of tariffs on India from 50 percent to 18 percent.