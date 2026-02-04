ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Protected Its Interests In Agriculture And Dairy In Deal With US: Piyush Goyal Tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid apprehensions by the opposition and farmers over the recently announced India-US trade deal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India had been “successful in protecting the interests of sensitive sectors” including Agriculture. The Union Minister was speaking in the Lok Sabha over the India-US trade deal announced by President Donald Trump. Goyal said that after PM Modi;s visit to the US in February, 2025, the two countries have been in consistent talks about a “balanced” deal adding diplomats from both the sides have held talks at various levels last year.