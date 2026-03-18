ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Fallen Behind In Brotherhood, Says Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

New Delhi: Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari on Wednesday said that India has failed to implement the principle of 'fraternity' given in the constitution.

He was speaking during the launch of the book 'India's Tryst With The World: A Foreign Policy Manifesto' in the national capital. The book is edited by former External Affairs Minister of India and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Salil Shetty.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari speaking at a book launch function in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the gathering Ansari, who served as the Vice President for 10 years, referred to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's historic Independence Day speech, which he gave in 1947.

He said that at that time the country had argued for a "trust" with humanity. Ansari said that the preamble of the Constitution includes four fundamental principles like justice, equality, liberty and brotherhood, but "in the last 75 years we have done some work on the first three, but no special progress has been made in the matter of brotherhood."

Ansari said at present the distance in mutual relations is increasing in the society today. According to the former Vice President brotherhood is not only a word, but it is necessary to adopt it in everyday life.

He asserted that the internal situation of the country has a direct impact on its foreign policy. "If our neighbors have good relations with each other, how can we hope for strong relations with distant countries?" he said.