India Has Fallen Behind In Brotherhood, Says Former Vice President Hamid Ansari
Hamid Ansari, who served as the Vice President of India for 10 years, was speaking at a book launch function in New Delhi.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari on Wednesday said that India has failed to implement the principle of 'fraternity' given in the constitution.
He was speaking during the launch of the book 'India's Tryst With The World: A Foreign Policy Manifesto' in the national capital. The book is edited by former External Affairs Minister of India and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Salil Shetty.
Addressing the gathering Ansari, who served as the Vice President for 10 years, referred to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's historic Independence Day speech, which he gave in 1947.
He said that at that time the country had argued for a "trust" with humanity. Ansari said that the preamble of the Constitution includes four fundamental principles like justice, equality, liberty and brotherhood, but "in the last 75 years we have done some work on the first three, but no special progress has been made in the matter of brotherhood."
Ansari said at present the distance in mutual relations is increasing in the society today. According to the former Vice President brotherhood is not only a word, but it is necessary to adopt it in everyday life.
He asserted that the internal situation of the country has a direct impact on its foreign policy. "If our neighbors have good relations with each other, how can we hope for strong relations with distant countries?" he said.
"I am afraid that now we are not a model country like before," he quipped.
Khurshid expressed serious concern about the changing global situation and India's foreign policy.
"Today the world is not heading towards a new world order, but has reached a state of disorder, due to which the uncertainty about the future has increased. When the book was written, it was hoped that the world would gradually move towards a new and balanced global order. But the current situation is completely different. Now the world is witnessing constant change and instability instead of stability," said Khurshid.
He said new developments are taking place every day, making it difficult to predict any concrete direction.
The senior Congress leader also said that earlier India's foreign policy was based on a strong framework, which had broad support in the country.
"Despite different political ideologies, there was consensus on this policy. But now this consensus has been weakened or deliberately eliminated, which is a matter of concern. The current foreign policy is transactional. Now decisions are being taken keeping in mind short term benefits instead of long term strategy. This is creating contradictions in policies and there is no concrete framework to manage them," he added.
Khurshid also spoke about the the changing policies of the United States and said that it is affecting the whole world.
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