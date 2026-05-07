ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Every Right To Defend Itself Against Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday reiterated its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorist activities and vowed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

New Delhi's firm message came on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

"We are marking the first anniversary of Op Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been an instrument of state policy for Pakistan. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism," he said at his weekly media briefing.