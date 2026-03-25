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India Has Enough Fuel, No Need To Panic Buy: Oil Companies After PM Modi's 'Be Prepared' Advisory

State-owned oil companies assure India has sufficient petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies amid the West Asia conflict, urging people to avoid panic buying.

People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad (PTI)
People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Amid the West Asia conflict and subsequent energy supply disruptions, state-owned oil companies on Wednesday said that India has adequate fuel reserves, dismissing rumours of petrol, diesel or LPG shortages.

“There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational,” Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest oil firm, wrote on X.

It urged people “to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information”. The IOC cautioned that rumours “can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns".

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) issued a similar statement on its social media platforms.

“Rumours of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves, and supply chains are running normally,” it wrote, adding that it is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), in its communication, also assured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country.

“Dear Customers, There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network,” HPCL said.

The clarifications by the oil companies come after various cities, including metros, witnessed panic buying of fuel by people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Parliament address, expressed concern over the West Asia situation and asked people to be prepared for “every challenge". Soon, rumours of COVID-19-like lockdown started making rounds on the internet, with people increasingly searching for “lockdown in India” since Tuesday, March 24, which was also the sixth anniversary of the nationwide lockdown PM Modi imposed over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG, and LPG supplies. However, India’s diverse sourcing from West Africa, Latin America, and the US has secured sufficient crude oil.

LNG supplies are affected due to damage at Qatar's facilities, India’s largest supplier, leading to prioritising domestic and CNG users and curtailing industrial consumers like fertiliser plants.

LPG, heavily imported (60% from Gulf countries), is the most impacted. The government has prioritised LPG supply to household kitchens while reducing commercial usage, including hotels and restaurants, by at least half to manage the shortage caused by the conflict.

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  3. Fuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying In Nagpur; Authorities Assure Adequate Supply

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INDIAN OIL CORPORATION
BPCL
HPCL
WEST ASIA CRISIS

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