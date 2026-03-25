India Has Enough Fuel, No Need To Panic Buy: Oil Companies After PM Modi's 'Be Prepared' Advisory
State-owned oil companies assure India has sufficient petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies amid the West Asia conflict, urging people to avoid panic buying.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the West Asia conflict and subsequent energy supply disruptions, state-owned oil companies on Wednesday said that India has adequate fuel reserves, dismissing rumours of petrol, diesel or LPG shortages.
“There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational,” Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest oil firm, wrote on X.
There is no shortage of petrol or diesel.— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 25, 2026
Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational.
We urge citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information.… pic.twitter.com/xWc1L4BpUY
It urged people “to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information”. The IOC cautioned that rumours “can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns".
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) issued a similar statement on its social media platforms.
“Rumours of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves, and supply chains are running normally,” it wrote, adding that it is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply.
महत्वपूर्ण सूचना— Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 25, 2026
पेट्रोल-डीजल की कमी की अफवाहें पूरी तरह गलत हैं। देशभर में ईंधन की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता है और आपूर्ति सामान्य है।
बीपीसीएल सभी स्थानों पर निर्बाध सप्लाई सुनिश्चित कर रहा है।
कृपया घबराएं नहीं और अनावश्यक खरीदारी से बचें। pic.twitter.com/0czLuQqzHH
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), in its communication, also assured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country.
“Dear Customers, There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network,” HPCL said.
In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) March 10, 2026
Requests from… pic.twitter.com/jabsTt09rf
The clarifications by the oil companies come after various cities, including metros, witnessed panic buying of fuel by people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Parliament address, expressed concern over the West Asia situation and asked people to be prepared for “every challenge". Soon, rumours of COVID-19-like lockdown started making rounds on the internet, with people increasingly searching for “lockdown in India” since Tuesday, March 24, which was also the sixth anniversary of the nationwide lockdown PM Modi imposed over the COVID-19 outbreak.
The war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG, and LPG supplies. However, India’s diverse sourcing from West Africa, Latin America, and the US has secured sufficient crude oil.
LNG supplies are affected due to damage at Qatar's facilities, India’s largest supplier, leading to prioritising domestic and CNG users and curtailing industrial consumers like fertiliser plants.
LPG, heavily imported (60% from Gulf countries), is the most impacted. The government has prioritised LPG supply to household kitchens while reducing commercial usage, including hotels and restaurants, by at least half to manage the shortage caused by the conflict.
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