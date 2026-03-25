ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Enough Fuel, No Need To Panic Buy: Oil Companies After PM Modi's 'Be Prepared' Advisory

People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid the West Asia conflict and subsequent energy supply disruptions, state-owned oil companies on Wednesday said that India has adequate fuel reserves, dismissing rumours of petrol, diesel or LPG shortages. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational,” Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest oil firm, wrote on X. It urged people “to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information”. The IOC cautioned that rumours “can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns". Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) issued a similar statement on its social media platforms. “Rumours of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves, and supply chains are running normally,” it wrote, adding that it is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply.