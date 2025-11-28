ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Become Voice Of Balance And Responsibility In Current Global Environment: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a group photograph with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials and dignitaries, during the second-day session of the third edition of the Indian Army’s seminar, ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025,’ in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India believes in peace and dialogue, but it does not "compromise" when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. In an address at an event, he also said India has become a "voice of balance and responsibility" in the current global environment and that nations in the Indo-Pacific and Global South view New Delhi as a reliable partner.

"India's economic growth, technological capabilities, and principled foreign policy have made it a voice of balance and responsibility in the changing global environment, with countries across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South viewing us as a reliable partner," he said at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

Singh asserted that India is shaping global discussions with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy, and confidence rooted in civilisational values. "India believes in peace and dialogue, but when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the people, we do not compromise," he said.