ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Has Ample Petrol, Diesel Supply': Centre Asks States To Curb Fuel Diversion, Illegal Stocking

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over fuel availability in parts of the country, the Central government on Wednesday asserted that India has ample stocks of petrol and diesel to meet the domestic demand and blamed localised shortages on diversion and unauthorised stocking by bulk consumers seeking to take advantage of lower retail prices.

The government said PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) are absorbing losses of nearly Rs 550 crore per day to shield consumers from the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis, and directed states and Union Territories to crack down on black marketing, hoarding and diversion of retail fuel supplies.

India, the world's fourth-largest refining hub with 258.1 million tonnes of annual capacity across 22 refineries, produced sufficient fuel to meet domestic consumption of 243.2 million tonnes in FY26, while exporting 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement.

"Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been in continuous coordination with public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), state governments and industry bodies to ensure uninterrupted supply," it said.

A review of the situation with chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, as well as industry bodies FICCI and CII, found "no scarcity of petroleum products" on the ground, the ministry said, adding that any apparent tightness in pockets stems from "arbitrage", not supply constraints.

The government said state-run OMCs are absorbing losses of about Rs 550 crore per day on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG to shield retail consumers from full international price pass-through amid volatility linked to West Asia tensions.

This subsidy buffer, it said, is intended for households, commuters and farmers using retail pumps. However, it warned that industrial buyers diverting purchases from bulk channels to retail outlets are capturing this pricing cushion, distorting local availability and creating artificial pressure at fuel stations.

"There is no scarcity of any petroleum product. There is, in pockets, a pattern of arbitrage that is creating the appearance of one," the statement said.