ETV Bharat / bharat

India Has Already Placed Defence Orders Worth Nearly Rs 2 Lakh Crore: Former DRDO Chairman

Hyderabad: India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) recently approved defence acquisition proposals worth around Rs 3.5 lakh crore under the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) framework, one of the largest military modernisation approvals in India’s history, said Satheesh Reddy, member, National Security Advisory Board and former secretary, DDR&D and chairman, DRDO.

He was speaking during “MSME Spark 3.0 - Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing”, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in association with the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, at a hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The conclave brought together over 400 policymakers, defence experts, industry leaders, innovators, investors, startups, and MSMEs to deliberate on emerging opportunities in India’s rapidly expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Reddy said that India has already placed defence orders worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore and has ordered around 220 Tejas fighter aircraft, making it one of the country’s largest indigenous defence aviation programmes with an estimated value exceeding Rs 1.19 lakh crore. He also said that the conclave was being held at a significant time coinciding with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated to the world the strength of India’s indigenously developed defence systems, arms, ammunition, and advanced technologies.

He credited Indian industries, especially MSMEs, for their contribution towards the success of the operation, and emphasised that India’s growing defence capabilities were a result of sustained indigenous innovation and manufacturing.

Hyderabad A Major Centre For Defence, Aerospace

Highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare amid evolving geopolitical conflicts, including the Iran-USA and Israel conflicts, he observed that technology-driven warfare and drone systems have become decisive factors in national security. He stressed the need for greater participation of women in India’s defence and security sectors and noted that Hyderabad has emerged as a major centre for defence and aerospace industries due to the presence of several premier defence institutions and industries.

Reddy said India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. He noted that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) recently approved defence acquisition proposals worth around Rs 3.5 lakh crore under the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) framework, one of the largest military modernization approvals in India’s history. He said that India has already placed defence orders worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore and has ordered around 220 Tejas fighter aircraft, making it one of the country’s largest indigenous defence aviation programmes with an estimated value exceeding Rs 1.19 lakh crore.