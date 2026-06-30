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India Has Advanced Sustainable Cooling Initiatives, But AC Expansion Risks Locking In Higher Emissions: UN Report

Women cover themselves with an umbrella to protect themselves from heatwave, in New Delhi | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: A UN report has praised India for advancing sustainable cooling initiatives to mitigate rising temperatures and extreme heat, while stressing that the expansion of air conditioning in the country could lead to locking in more emissions and eventually worsening air pollution.

Released on Tuesday, the 'Asia-Pacific synergies report: Advancing synergistic solutions to the triple planetary crisis and the SDGs’ said that in response to rising temperatures and extreme heat, India has advanced sustainable cooling initiatives, including programmes implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited and supported by the India Cooling Action Plan.

"Rather than treating cooling solely as a demand-side energy issue, these approaches frame access to safe and efficient cooling as a public health priority linked to climate mitigation and adaptation goals," it said.

Cover page of Asia-Pacific synergies report released on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (unescap.org)

The report stated that rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves have become a major public health concern in India. It points out that heat stress disproportionately affects older persons, outdoor and industrial workers, women and low-income households, while the rapidly increasing demand for cooling places increasing pressure on electricity systems that remain partly reliant on fossil fuels.

A rickshaw puller takes a rest and naps in his cycle rickshaw to escape the intense summer heat, in New Delhi | File photo (ANI)

"Conventional expansion of air conditioning risks locking in higher emissions, worsening air pollution and exacerbating energy poverty if not managed carefully," the report by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said.

It said that while policies to manage these issues are often national in scope, implementation has progressed mainly through programmes and pilot initiatives in several states and urban regions, reflecting the diversity of climate risks, electricity systems and cooling demand across the country.

“In response to rising temperature and extreme heat, India has advanced sustainable cooling initiatives, including programmes implemented through the Energy Efficiency Services Limited and supported by the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), with implementation taking place through programmes and pilot initiatives across several states and cities,” the report read.