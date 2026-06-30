India Has Advanced Sustainable Cooling Initiatives, But AC Expansion Risks Locking In Higher Emissions: UN Report
The report says that framing cooling as a health and safety issue strengthened political support and facilitated coordination across sectors in India.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
New Delhi: A UN report has praised India for advancing sustainable cooling initiatives to mitigate rising temperatures and extreme heat, while stressing that the expansion of air conditioning in the country could lead to locking in more emissions and eventually worsening air pollution.
Released on Tuesday, the 'Asia-Pacific synergies report: Advancing synergistic solutions to the triple planetary crisis and the SDGs’ said that in response to rising temperatures and extreme heat, India has advanced sustainable cooling initiatives, including programmes implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited and supported by the India Cooling Action Plan.
"Rather than treating cooling solely as a demand-side energy issue, these approaches frame access to safe and efficient cooling as a public health priority linked to climate mitigation and adaptation goals," it said.
The report stated that rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves have become a major public health concern in India. It points out that heat stress disproportionately affects older persons, outdoor and industrial workers, women and low-income households, while the rapidly increasing demand for cooling places increasing pressure on electricity systems that remain partly reliant on fossil fuels.
"Conventional expansion of air conditioning risks locking in higher emissions, worsening air pollution and exacerbating energy poverty if not managed carefully," the report by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said.
It said that while policies to manage these issues are often national in scope, implementation has progressed mainly through programmes and pilot initiatives in several states and urban regions, reflecting the diversity of climate risks, electricity systems and cooling demand across the country.
“In response to rising temperature and extreme heat, India has advanced sustainable cooling initiatives, including programmes implemented through the Energy Efficiency Services Limited and supported by the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), with implementation taking place through programmes and pilot initiatives across several states and cities,” the report read.
Citing measures like promotion of high-efficiency cooling appliances, improvements in building energy performance and demand-side management approaches that reduce peak electricity loads during extreme heat events, the report said the initiatives are supported by policies that align heat-risk management, energy planning and climate strategies.
It also mentioned that the initiatives integrate health objectives into energy efficiency, the deployment of cooling technology, and system planning.
The report also highlighted the conservation of biodiversity through nature-positive pathways and underscored that achieving this in the Asia-Pacific region requires an enabling environment that supports integrated, systemic, and transformative action.
“Synergistic approaches are regarded as potentially transformative responses to interrelated biodiversity and other environmental challenges. Their potential reflects the fact that biodiversity is not an isolated environmental issue but the foundation of resilient and inclusive development itself,” the report said.
“This recognition is reinforced by growing evidence that healthy ecosystems are critical to achieving a broad range of sustainable development goals (SDGs): climate resilience, food security, water provision and human health,” it added.
Noting that operationalising a nexus approach requires considerable thought, the report highlighted the Satoyama initiative in sacred grove restoration in south India's Kalrayan hills, implemented by the Vellore Institute of Technology with support from the Satoyama Development Mechanism Fund.
The Satoyama initiative is a global effort to realise “societies in harmony with nature” through the promotion of socioecological production landscapes and seascapes (SEPLS), where biodiversity conservation and human livelihoods are interconnected.
The initiative is based on using model landscapes traditionally shaped through the synergistic practice of sustainable agriculture, forestry and fisheries, mainly in rural communities.
The report also cited the example of the National Mission for a Green India – of eight critical missions under India's National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) – which integrates forest restoration into rural development, energy and water programmes.
However, the report acknowledged that developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region face a climate financing gap of approximately USD 800 billion annually. It mentioned that closing this gap requires finance structured to deliver co-benefits across climate, biodiversity and pollution objectives.
The complete Asia-Pacific synergies report can be accessed here.
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