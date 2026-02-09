ETV Bharat / bharat

'Enduring Bond Of Friendship': India Hands Over 50 Military Utility Vehicles To Nepal Army

In this image posted on Feb. 9, 2026, Indian Army personnel pose with members of the Nepali Army during the handover of 50 military utility vehicles at the India-Nepal border. The vehicles will be formally presented by the Ambassador of India to Nepal at a ceremony in Kathmandu. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday said it had handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepal Army at the India-Nepal border, underscoring the "enduring bond" between the two forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Army also shared some pictures of the handover. "#DefenceCooperation #IndianArmy handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the #NepaliArmy at the India-Nepal border. The vehicles will be formally presented by the Ambassador of India to Nepal during a ceremony in Kathmandu," it said.