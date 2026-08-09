ETV Bharat / bharat

India Hands Over Another Consignment Of Bailey Bridges To Sri Lanka

India hands over more bailey bridges to Sri Lanka to restore connectivity ( IANS )

New Delhi: India has handed over a third consignment of Bailey bridges to Sri Lanka to support the reconstruction of rural roads severely damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, officials said. In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka confirmed that the latest delivery, weighing over 250 metric tonnes (MT) was handed over on August 8 as part of India’s USD 450 million post-disaster reconstruction package. "The next set of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, was handed over by the Deputy High Commissioner @Maitrey_K to Hon. Upali Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development, Sri Lanka," the post said.