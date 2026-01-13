ETV Bharat / bharat

India Hails Visa-Free Transit For Indians Announced By Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a car ride with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of their visit to the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Monday, January 12, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India has hailed the German government’s announcement of visa-free transit for Indians, asserting that this will considerably ease and facilitate the travel of Indians and promote people-to-people contact.

“This decision has in principle been taken and once it is implemented, it will considerably ease and facilitate the travel of our people and promote people-to-people contact,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the visa-free transit policy.

On Monday, Merz announced visa-free transit for Indian citizens viaGermany. According to Jaiswal, the German government has been paying a considerable amount of attention to people visiting other countries via Germany.

“We should wait for the paperwork in this regard to be completed for the official announcement to be made, because there are a certain number of internal legal and other processes in Germany that are involved,” said Jaiswal.

Following this announcement, Indian passport holders will no longer need a Schengen Airport Transit visa (Type A Schengen visa or a transit visa) when transiting through its international airports.