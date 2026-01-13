India Hails Visa-Free Transit For Indians Announced By Germany
The new rule will facilitate the travel of our people and promote people-to-people contact, said MEA.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi: India has hailed the German government’s announcement of visa-free transit for Indians, asserting that this will considerably ease and facilitate the travel of Indians and promote people-to-people contact.
“This decision has in principle been taken and once it is implemented, it will considerably ease and facilitate the travel of our people and promote people-to-people contact,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the visa-free transit policy.
On Monday, Merz announced visa-free transit for Indian citizens viaGermany. According to Jaiswal, the German government has been paying a considerable amount of attention to people visiting other countries via Germany.
“We should wait for the paperwork in this regard to be completed for the official announcement to be made, because there are a certain number of internal legal and other processes in Germany that are involved,” said Jaiswal.
Following this announcement, Indian passport holders will no longer need a Schengen Airport Transit visa (Type A Schengen visa or a transit visa) when transiting through its international airports.
A Schengen Transit Visa allows non-EU citizens to connect flights within the international transit area of a Schengen airport without entering the Schengen zone, but requires a full Schengen visa to leave this area.
However, the new rule applies to passengers connecting through German hubs such as Frankfurt and Munich while travelling onwards to a non-Schengen destination.
The Schengen Airport Transit visa allows certain nationalities to change flights at an airport while remaining in the international transit area, without crossing immigration control. However, if anyone steps outside the airport, a transit visa is mandatory at all European airports in the Schengen area, including those in Germany.
Missing the visa could mean being denied boarding at the departure airport itself. Under the new rule, Indian nationals can transit through German airports without a Schengen Airport Transit Visa.
However, this does not allow entry into Germany or any other Schengen country, as this facility does not apply to travellers who are visiting Germany for tourism, business or any other purpose. Indian nationals still need the appropriate visa to enter Germany or other Schengen countries.