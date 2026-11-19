ETV Bharat / bharat

India Had 60-Day Energy Buffer During Hormuz Crisis, Ramped Up LPG Output To Tackle Supply Disruption: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: India was prepared to withstand even a worst-case energy supply disruption following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, with the country having 60 days of crude oil and natural gas supplies, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

He said the government ramped up domestic LPG production, engaged with international suppliers and coordinated across ministries to prevent a disruption in supplies.

Addressing the FICCI AGM, Puri said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route through which around 40 per cent of global energy supplies pass, affected countries across the world. However, India managed the crisis through what he described as a "whole-of-government approach".

The minister said the government had assessed a worst-case scenario in consultation with oil marketing companies (OMCs), including the possibility of domestic production coming to a complete halt.

"We sat with the OMCs and calculated a worst-case scenario, which is if our domestic production also were to stop. How many days' supply do we have? We reached the conclusion that even in the most difficult circumstances, we had 60 days' supply of crude and 60 days' supply of natural gas," Puri said.

He, however, identified LPG as the biggest challenge due to India's dependence on supplies from the Gulf region. Around 90 per cent of India's LPG imports came from the region, with Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia among its major suppliers. In comparison, India's dependence on the region for crude oil and natural gas stood at around 40-50 per cent, he said.

To address the potential shortage, the government increased domestic LPG production from around 35,000 metric tonnes per day to 55,000 metric tonnes per day. Puri said the crisis also triggered panic buying, with daily LPG cylinder bookings jumping from 52 lakh before the conflict to 92 lakh during the disruption. The government subsequently took measures to bring down bookings, increase production and moderate consumption.

Highlighting the expansion of India's LPG distribution network, the minister said the number of LPG connections had increased from 14 crore in 2014 to 33 crore households. The country currently has around 1.07 lakh retail outlets, and none of them ran dry during the crisis, he claimed. "Today also, I can say with confidence that even if tensions exacerbate, we will be able to manage well," he said.

However, Puri cautioned that the global energy situation was "not entirely out of the woods yet", pointing towards continuing military activity and disruptions beyond the Strait of Hormuz, including in the Red Sea.