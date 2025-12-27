ETV Bharat / bharat

India Gets Its First Standard For Bomb Disposal Systems To Boost Security Infrastructure

Bomb Disposal Squad with Railway Protection Force personnel in action for security checks ahead of Diwali in Prayagraj on Oct 15, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified a dedicated standard for bomb disposal systems to address a critical gap in the country's security preparedness framework and provide manufacturers with clear performance benchmarks.

The new standard, IS 19445:2025, was developed at the request of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory. It establishes comprehensive guidelines for evaluating bomb disposal systems against blast loads and splinter effects.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the standard is intended for "voluntary adoption" by procurement agencies, manufacturers, and testing bodies.

"Its implementation is expected to bring uniformity in evaluation practices, promote quality-driven manufacturing, and enhance confidence in bomb disposal systems deployed in critical security operations," she said in a statement.