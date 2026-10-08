India Generates World's 20% Data But Hosts Only 3% Global Data Centre Capacity: Murli Manohar Joshi
Murli Manohar Joshi stated that India holds a top-10 spot globally in AI investment and ranks third in the 2025 Global AI Vibrancy ranking.
By PTI
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: India generates nearly 20 per cent of global data but hosts only around 3 per cent of global data centre capacity, and this asymmetry leaves Indian researchers, start-ups and public institutions to rely on foreign platforms, veteran BJP leader and former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi said on Thursday.
Joshi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was addressing the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit here. "India generates nearly 20 per cent of global data but hosts only around 3 per cent of global data centre capacity. This asymmetry leaves Indian researchers, start-ups and public institutions relying on foreign compute and platforms," he said.
Joshi noted that India holds a top-10 spot globally in AI investment and ranks third in the 2025 Global AI Vibrancy ranking. "With 16 per cent of the world's AI talent pool and over 4 million IT professionals, it (India) is a powerhouse for AI implementation. The country is rapidly building its own AI infrastructure," he said, with major investments in GPU data centres to reduce reliance on foreign AI models.
Joshi cautioned against treating education as a purely technical exercise. "Educational institutions must devise means to produce not just technologically competent individuals, but also ethical beings," he said. "Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development --- material, intellectual and spiritual --- are harmonised," he said.
The two-day summit, which began at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, is based on the theme "Higher Education for a New World Order: Reform, Resilience and Relevance". Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Joshi said legitimate demands by students should be heard with sympathy and not batons.
"Reasonable or legitimate demands of students should always be heard and should be heard with a great deal of sympathy. This method of using batons is not appropriate. You can never find a solution this way. If there are problems, listen to them. They are our children," the BJP leader said when asked about the recent student protests.
Joshi also released a report, "From AI Adoption to Readiness - Preparing Indian Higher Education for the AI-era" at the summit. Symbiosis University Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said in a world dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, it is the responsibility of higher education institutes to make their students resilient and future-ready.
"Artificial intelligence is changing what a graduate needs to know faster than any syllabus committee can meet. Universities everywhere are being asked to do more with less certainty about the world their students will enter," said Anant Swarup, Secretary General, FICCI.
Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, said that universities must learn to hold both compassion and excellence together. "Ruthless compassion in the way we treat people and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence in what we do must be two aspirations that our universities must learn to hold together," he said.
R Balasubramaniam, Member, NITI Aayog, noted that today options are plenty and students are living with a delusion of competence, not with actual competence. "If you are only giving qualifications, it is not useful. You have to give them competence. To make a learner resilient, your institutions have to be resilient," he said.
Read More