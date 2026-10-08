ETV Bharat / bharat

India Generates World's 20% Data But Hosts Only 3% Global Data Centre Capacity: Murli Manohar Joshi

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi addresses during the 3rd G.V.G. Krishnamurty Memorial Lecture on Indian Democracy at the India International Centre, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 20, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India generates nearly 20 per cent of global data but hosts only around 3 per cent of global data centre capacity, and this asymmetry leaves Indian researchers, start-ups and public institutions to rely on foreign platforms, veteran BJP leader and former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi said on Thursday.

Joshi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was addressing the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit here. "India generates nearly 20 per cent of global data but hosts only around 3 per cent of global data centre capacity. This asymmetry leaves Indian researchers, start-ups and public institutions relying on foreign compute and platforms," he said.

Joshi noted that India holds a top-10 spot globally in AI investment and ranks third in the 2025 Global AI Vibrancy ranking. "With 16 per cent of the world's AI talent pool and over 4 million IT professionals, it (India) is a powerhouse for AI implementation. The country is rapidly building its own AI infrastructure," he said, with major investments in GPU data centres to reduce reliance on foreign AI models.

Joshi cautioned against treating education as a purely technical exercise. "Educational institutions must devise means to produce not just technologically competent individuals, but also ethical beings," he said. "Indian education system believes in creating a world where all aspects of human development --- material, intellectual and spiritual --- are harmonised," he said.

The two-day summit, which began at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, is based on the theme "Higher Education for a New World Order: Reform, Resilience and Relevance". Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Joshi said legitimate demands by students should be heard with sympathy and not batons.

"Reasonable or legitimate demands of students should always be heard and should be heard with a great deal of sympathy. This method of using batons is not appropriate. You can never find a solution this way. If there are problems, listen to them. They are our children," the BJP leader said when asked about the recent student protests.