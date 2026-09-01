Make In India Achieved Little But Govt’s 'Fake In India' Continues: Cong On GDP Numbers
Congress termed the latest GDP numbers as statistical gymnastics and said that the Modi government is fixing GDP data while hiding India's economic reality
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the latest GDP numbers released by the government as "statistical gymnastics" and said the Make in India initiative has achieved very little, but the Modi government's signature "Fake in India" scheme continues unabated.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that if the Modi government gives out "honest numbers", the real growth number would be much lower.
"Yesterday’s GDP numbers are simply statistical gymnastics. By changing the methodology repeatedly, the Modi government is fixing GDP data while hiding India’s bleak economic reality," Ramesh said on X.
Yesterday’s GDP numbers are simply statistical gymnastics. By changing the methodology repeatedly, the Modi government is fixing GDP data while hiding India’s bleak economic reality.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 1, 2026
* The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation - and according to the…
The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation -- and according to the government, the difference is just 2.3%, he said.
"But this quarter has seen runaway Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation of over 9%. This is an obvious discrepancy. This discrepancy has been manufactured by the Modi Government, which has changed the methodology for calculating the GDP twice this year. In June, just in time for this latest round of GDP estimates, it moved away from the WPI for its calculation," Ramesh said.
"If the Modi Government gave us honest numbers, the real growth number would be much lower. It’s a point that many, including the Modi Government’s own former Chief Economic Advisor, have made previously," the Congress general secretary said.
"Make in India has achieved very little, but the Modi Government’s signature 'Fake in India' scheme continues unabated," Ramesh said.
India's economy grew at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience despite concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the GDP growth a "herculean feat".
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Salman Soz said Prime Minister Modi is far removed from ground realities.
"On inflation, Retail Inflation is 3.9%, and Wholesale Inflation is around 10%, which the government is portraying as lower. It's been 10 years of 'Make in India', but the share of manufacturing in GDP is below 13%," Soz said.
Prime Minister Modi has called for “Vocal for Local”, but India’s trade deficit with China is USD 112 billion, he said.
"Narendra Modi talks about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', but since 2018, there hasn't been a single drop in the capacity of strategic petroleum reserves in the country," he said.
"The Modi government is celebrating GDP figures, which means the country's economy is doing very well. The question then is: If the economy is doing well, why are families still having to borrow to spend? Why are rural wages barely above inflation over the last decade? Why is private investment stagnant? Why is net foreign direct investment into India, as a share of GDP, zero? Why is youth unemployment at 16%?" Soz said.
In 2026 so far, approximately Rs 250 lakh crore have been withdrawn from the Indian equity market, Soz pointed out.
"Mr Modi, if our country's economic growth is so good, then why are investors withdrawing their money from here? If the country's economy is so robust, then why is the economy's export share so low compared to before?" he said.
When the rupee was around 58 rupees against the dollar, Modi and the BJP people used to say that the rupee was on a ventilator, but today the rupee has reached around 95 rupees, he said.
"We must understand that the people of the country do not just believe in these figures. The public wants to know that if the economy is so strong, then why is its impact not visible on the ground?" Soz said.
There are still many problems in the country, and troubles are going to increase further in the future, but the government is oblivious to this and is just selling these figures, he said.
"Therefore, our opinion is that Narendra Modi should come down to the ground and learn about the condition of the people," Soz said. The remarks by Congress leaders come after Prime Minister Modi commended the people for the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, noting that the feat was accomplished despite wars, instability, and supply chain disruptions.
The Congress on Monday said the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter is "not an economic spring" and claimed it presents a "Greatly Distorted Picture" of the state of India's economy as it doesn't convey the "depressed" investment sentiment.
Hitting back at Modi, Ramesh had said this is a case of "premature celebration" by the prime minister, as consumer confidence is "sluggish", household saving rates have fallen, and debt has reached a "record high".
Also Read