ETV Bharat / bharat

Make In India Achieved Little But Govt’s 'Fake In India' Continues: Cong On GDP Numbers

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the latest GDP numbers released by the government as "statistical gymnastics" and said the Make in India initiative has achieved very little, but the Modi government's signature "Fake in India" scheme continues unabated.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that if the Modi government gives out "honest numbers", the real growth number would be much lower.

"Yesterday’s GDP numbers are simply statistical gymnastics. By changing the methodology repeatedly, the Modi government is fixing GDP data while hiding India’s bleak economic reality," Ramesh said on X.

The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation -- and according to the government, the difference is just 2.3%, he said.

"But this quarter has seen runaway Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation of over 9%. This is an obvious discrepancy. This discrepancy has been manufactured by the Modi Government, which has changed the methodology for calculating the GDP twice this year. In June, just in time for this latest round of GDP estimates, it moved away from the WPI for its calculation," Ramesh said.

"If the Modi Government gave us honest numbers, the real growth number would be much lower. It’s a point that many, including the Modi Government’s own former Chief Economic Advisor, have made previously," the Congress general secretary said.

"Make in India has achieved very little, but the Modi Government’s signature 'Fake in India' scheme continues unabated," Ramesh said.

India's economy grew at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience despite concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global uncertainty could weigh on domestic economic momentum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the GDP growth a "herculean feat".

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Salman Soz said Prime Minister Modi is far removed from ground realities.