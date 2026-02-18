ETV Bharat / bharat

India, France Renew Defence Cooperation For 10 Years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France’s Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin on Tuesday co-chaired the ministerial meeting, where both sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and identified priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. The dialogue focused on expanding cooperation in niche technologies and strengthening links between the Indian and French defence industries.

Bengaluru: India and France renewed their defence cooperation agreement for another ten years and announced new steps to deepen military and industrial ties during the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue held in Bengaluru.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of a renewed 10-year defence cooperation agreement. The agreement was signed by senior officials from both sides, extending a framework that guides bilateral defence engagement. In another significant step, the two countries announced the reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments. This move is expected to improve coordination and understanding between the two militaries.

Singh welcomed Vautrin on her first visit to India after assuming office and said her tenure comes at a critical time for global security. He noted that India values France’s commitment to strategic autonomy and a strong European defence posture. Vautrin appreciated the decision to convert the India-France Army exercise, Exercise Shakti, from a biennial event into an annual one, calling it a positive development in military cooperation.



Boost to Defence Manufacturing in India

During the visit, Bharat Electronics Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with Safran Electronics and Defence for a joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles in India. The agreement is expected to contribute to indigenous defence production and technology sharing.

Singh also referred to India’s role in the Indian Ocean Region, stating that the country has acted as a “First Responder” and “Net Security Provider” by extending assistance in defence, security and maritime domains to regional partners.

On terrorism, he said Pakistan has a history of promoting cross-border terrorism to create instability in India, adding that such actions pose a threat to regional peace. The Annual Defence Dialogue is a structured ministerial-level mechanism to review and guide defence and security cooperation between the two countries. Upon her arrival in Bengaluru, Vautrin was accorded a Guard of Honour at HAL airport.