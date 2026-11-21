ETV Bharat / bharat

India, France Condemn Cross-Border Terrorism; Agree To Strengthen Security Cooperation At 18th JWG Meet

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: India and France have strongly condemned the dastardly terror attacks in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and near Red Fort in New Delhi, reaffirming their joint commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism and violent extremism.

The condemnation came during the 18th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, held in New Delhi on Friday, where both sides unequivocally denounced terrorism and reiterated their strong condemnation of the two attacks that took place in India last year.

In an official release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The two sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective regions and globally, including the state-sponsored terrorism and cross-border terrorism. Both sides also discussed addressing the traditional and emerging challenges to counter terrorism, including the threats posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies and financial technologies by terrorists and terrorist groups." During the meeting, India also briefed on the comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy - PRAHAAR.