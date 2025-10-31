ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Ninth Rank In Global Forest Area Is A Sign Of Effective Afforestation Initiatives: Observers

File - A view of the forest area affected by encroachment and converted into commercial plantations, in Uriamghat, Golaghat, Assam. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India secured ninth position in terms of forest area globally, as per the latest Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025. This is an improvement compared to the previous assessment, when India held 10th position.

India has also preserved its third position globally in the annual net gain of forest area.

The FAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) aimed at eradicating hunger and enhancing the sustainable management of natural resources, such as forests. The GFRA represents FAO's regular evaluation of the condition of the world's forests, offering extensive data regarding forest area, changes, management practices, and use.

Environmental activist BS Vohra asserted that India's ascent to the ninth position worldwide in total forest area, along with its maintenance of the third position in annual forest gain, clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of ongoing afforestation initiatives and policy emphasis by the government.

"This indicates that extensive efforts, including community-driven plantation campaigns and programs such as 'Ek Ped Ma ke Naam', are yielding positive results," he told ETV Bharat.

According to the report, the total forest area of the world is estimated to be around 4.14 billion hectares, representing approximately 32 per cent of the entire land area.

Globally, India comprises around 72,739 hectares of forested land, which represents approximately two per cent of the total forest area worldwide.

Europe possesses the largest forested region, making up 25 per cent of the global total. Asia has a 15 per cent forest area, as per the report.