India's Ninth Rank In Global Forest Area Is A Sign Of Effective Afforestation Initiatives: Observers
Globally, India comprises around 72,739 hectares of forested land, which represents approximately two per cent of the total forest area worldwide.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: India secured ninth position in terms of forest area globally, as per the latest Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025. This is an improvement compared to the previous assessment, when India held 10th position.
India has also preserved its third position globally in the annual net gain of forest area.
The FAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) aimed at eradicating hunger and enhancing the sustainable management of natural resources, such as forests. The GFRA represents FAO's regular evaluation of the condition of the world's forests, offering extensive data regarding forest area, changes, management practices, and use.
Environmental activist BS Vohra asserted that India's ascent to the ninth position worldwide in total forest area, along with its maintenance of the third position in annual forest gain, clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of ongoing afforestation initiatives and policy emphasis by the government.
"This indicates that extensive efforts, including community-driven plantation campaigns and programs such as 'Ek Ped Ma ke Naam', are yielding positive results," he told ETV Bharat.
According to the report, the total forest area of the world is estimated to be around 4.14 billion hectares, representing approximately 32 per cent of the entire land area.
Europe possesses the largest forested region, making up 25 per cent of the global total. Asia has a 15 per cent forest area, as per the report.
More than 54 per cent of the world's forests are located in just five nations: the Russian Federation, Brazil, Canada, the United States of America, and China.
China, which secured fifth spot, has 2,27,153 hectares of forested land. This around five per cent of the total forest area worldwide.
According to the report, India ranked fifth among the top global carbon sinks, with its forests removing 150 Mt of CO₂ (Million Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) per year during 2021–2025.
The Asian continent saw forest carbon removals increase to 0.9 Gt CO₂ (one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) per year during the same period, with deforestation emissions dropping significantly.
Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Bhupender Yadav stated that this achievement comes on the back of the Narendra Modi-led government's planning and policies for the protection and enhancement of the forest and massive plantation efforts by State governments.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to plant 'Ek Ped Ma ke Naam', and push for environmental consciousness, are building awareness and increasing involvement of communities and individuals for afforestation. This will ensure a greener tomorrow for generations to come," he said.
He said this growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future.
