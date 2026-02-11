ETV Bharat / bharat

India Forced To Concede More Than What It Has Got: Congress On Interim Trade Deal With US

New Delhi: Hours after the White House released a fact sheet on the United States' interim trade agreement with India, Congress on Tuesday launched an attack on the Centre, saying India has been "forced to concede more than what it has got".

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's claims, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the deal reflects American interests far more than India's.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that the US understanding of a deal is very different from the "propaganda" that is being put out by the Modi Government. "It did not take long for President Trump and his team to puncture the tall claims being made by the PM and his many megaphones on the Indo-US trade deal. Clearly, the US's understanding of the deal is very different from the propaganda that is being put out by the Modi Govt," he said.

He further described the agreement as a "coerced opening" rather than a carefully planned policy move. "This is not a calibrated opening but a coerced opening. India has been forced to concede more than what it has got," he added.