ETV Bharat / bharat

As Another India-Flagged LPG Tanker Crosses Strait of Hormuz, Iran Official Says 'Committed To Strengthening Ties'

New Delhi: Another India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, transited east of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to ship tracking data, making it the seventh Indian vessel to clear the maritime chokepoint safely amid the West Asia conflict. The vessel used a designated corridor through Iran’s territorial waters to navigate the strategically sensitive waterway.

The tanker is estimated to be carrying around 44,000 tonnes of LPG, roughly equivalent to half a day’s LPG consumption in India before the ongoing West Asia conflict. Industry experts say that two more India-flagged LPG tankers -Green Asha and Jag Vikram- are expected to cross the Strait and head to India in the coming days.

Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged merchant vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the onset of the West Asia war, and all seven vessels have been LPG tankers. With its passage, there are now 17 India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf region, east of the Strait. These include three additional LPG tankers, four crude oil tankers, one liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, one chemical products tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and two vessels undergoing routine maintenance, according to shipping records.

Meanwhile, Responding to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's post on Green Sanvi crossing Strait of Hormuz, the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai said on 'X', "India, and Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation."