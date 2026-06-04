ETV Bharat / bharat

New ATF Stabilisation Plan: India Fixes Jet Fuel Benchmark At Rs 115 A Litre

New Delhi: Domestic airlines will be able to buy aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at a fixed price of Rs 86.32 per litre for up to three years under a new government-backed price stabilisation scheme aimed at shielding carriers and passengers from a surge in global fuel costs.

Under the voluntary scheme, participating airlines will pay the fixed free-on-board (FOB) benchmark price plus airport charges, oil company margins and applicable taxes, taking the effective selling price to about Rs 115 per litre in Delhi, Rs 114.5 in Mumbai and Rs 139 in Chennai, according to government officials.

The benchmark compares with the current effective ATF price of about Rs 105 per litre in Delhi, which has remained frozen for more than two months after the government allowed only a partial pass-through of soaring global fuel costs triggered by the outbreak of the West Asia conflict in late February.

While participating airlines will pay the fixed price, those not opting for the scheme will be charged prevailing international rate, which is currently around Rs 142 a litre.

This is as part of the Union Cabinet-approved Rs 10,000-crore fuel price stabilisation programme for airlines that provides financial support to state-owned oil retailers to cap ATF prices and shield carriers from soaring fuel costs linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Under this, a one-time, interest-free advance of up to Rs 10,000 crore will be provided to oil marketing companies (OMCs), enabling them to supply jet fuel to scheduled Indian airlines at a fixed price for both domestic and international operations.

Briefing reporters, Rohit Raj, Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the benchmark has been fixed at Rs 86.32 per litre at the FOB level for domestic operations and Rs 104.49 per litre for international operations.

After adding airport charges, margins and applicable taxes, the effective selling price in Delhi works out to about Rs 115 per litre for both domestic and international operations.

The rate compares to about Rs 105 a litre cost of ATF in Delhi currently. The current rate was capped in April when prices were raised by 25 per cent instead of 100 per cent.

Since then oil marketing companies have been supplying jet fuel to airlines at these capped prices, incurring losses.

The new benchmark replaces the temporary fuel-price capping arrangement introduced earlier this year after international ATF prices surged following the West Asia crisis, he said.

International jet fuel prices rose to as high as Rs 142 per litre in May from Rs 60.50 per litre, prompting concerns over airline operating costs and the risk of higher airfares.

ATF typically accounts for about 40 per cent of airline operating expenses and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme volatility.