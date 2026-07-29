ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Vande Bharat Cargo Train Starts Trials In Kota

Kota: The prototype of India's first 'Vande Bharat Cargo' train, manufactured at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF), commenced its trial run in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday to evaluate its speed, braking and load capacity, an official said.

Ananjay Mishra, Director (Testing) at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Lucknow-based research arm of the Indian Railways, said the trial run commenced today in Kota. "The train is being operated under load conditions on the Down line between Kota and Mahidpur on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Assessment would be done in both empty and loaded conditions, covering traction, braking, speed, safety, and electrical systems," he said.

According to Mishra, the Vande Bharat Cargo train has a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. During the trials, it is being tested at a speed of up to 140 kmph, with a comprehensive evaluation of all systems, including braking, he said. "The 16-wagon train will undergo trials at progressive speeds of 120, 130, 135, and 145 kmph. These trials will be conducted continuously on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track, covering both 'up' and 'down' lines between Sawai Madhopur, Kota, and Nagda," he said.

The total payload load capacity is 395 tonnes with 14 of the 16 wagons having 25-tonne capacity each and remaining two are 'driver-trailer' wagons with 20-tonne capacity each. Like the Vande Bharat trains, the Cargo train also features automatic plug doors, Mishra said.