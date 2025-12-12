ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Power Museum To Come Up At Patna; Will Showcase History And Heritage Of Electricity

Patna: The country’s first energy museum is going to come up in Patna, very aptly at a defunct thermal power plant, to showcase the rich legacy of the power industry. It will also serve as a knowledge centre, research institution, and a tourist attraction. Touted by the Bihar government as the fourth such facility across the globe, it would be constructed on three acres of land of the decommissioned Karbigahiya thermal power plant at a cost of around Rs 200 crore.

It intends to conserve and assimilate the towering chimney of the power plant, which was built by the British in 1930 to supply electricity to Patna. It was the main source of energy for the Governor’s House, Patna high court, the legislature, secretariat, hospitals, residences of the VIPs, and other parts of the city.

The Karbigahiya power plant was a coal-fired one. It generated electricity with the help of five turbines. A 126-feet high chimney or cooling tower expelled the smoke that came out as a by-product of power generation. It was decommissioned in 1984.

Earlier, the state government wanted to convert it into an ‘energy park’, but later thought of turning it into a power museum. Advisor to chief minister Nitish Kumar and director general of the Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh reviewed the project and its vision and proposed execution on Thursday. He gave necessary directions to expedite the process.

Energy department secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) managing director (MD) Rahul Kumar were present on the occasion. The latter is piloting the project.