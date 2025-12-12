India's First Power Museum To Come Up At Patna; Will Showcase History And Heritage Of Electricity
It would be constructed on three acres of land of the decommissioned Karbigahiya thermal power plant at a cost of around Rs 200 crore.
Patna: The country’s first energy museum is going to come up in Patna, very aptly at a defunct thermal power plant, to showcase the rich legacy of the power industry. It will also serve as a knowledge centre, research institution, and a tourist attraction. Touted by the Bihar government as the fourth such facility across the globe, it would be constructed on three acres of land of the decommissioned Karbigahiya thermal power plant at a cost of around Rs 200 crore.
It intends to conserve and assimilate the towering chimney of the power plant, which was built by the British in 1930 to supply electricity to Patna. It was the main source of energy for the Governor’s House, Patna high court, the legislature, secretariat, hospitals, residences of the VIPs, and other parts of the city.
The Karbigahiya power plant was a coal-fired one. It generated electricity with the help of five turbines. A 126-feet high chimney or cooling tower expelled the smoke that came out as a by-product of power generation. It was decommissioned in 1984.
Earlier, the state government wanted to convert it into an ‘energy park’, but later thought of turning it into a power museum. Advisor to chief minister Nitish Kumar and director general of the Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh reviewed the project and its vision and proposed execution on Thursday. He gave necessary directions to expedite the process.
Energy department secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) managing director (MD) Rahul Kumar were present on the occasion. The latter is piloting the project.
“There are very few museums dedicated to the power sector in the world. We want the proposed one in Patna to excel beyond them. It will present the history and development of the power generation industry, machines, gadgets and related things before the public. I chaired a meeting to oversee its concept, hiring of consultants, architects, and construction firms. Everything would be done through tenders,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
Some of the museums focusing on energy history are the Powerhouse Museum (Sydney, Australia), and Deutsches Museum (Munich, Germany), while the Science Museum (London, England), Smithsonian Institution (Washington DC, USA), and National Museum of Nature and Science (Tokyo, Japan) exhibit significant power-related collections.
There are a few more museums with galleries on electricity, induction, generation and conduction. The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru has a gallery devoted to power generation.
“The Tate Modern museum of contemporary art at Bankside, London is built inside an old thermal power plant. I think the one in Patna will also be a rare one to have this distinction,” Singh added.
Meanwhile, NBPDCL MD Kumar said that the museum “will showcase the growth of the power sector. It will also serve as a knowledge centre.” One Bengaluru-based firm EDC Creative Technology Solutions Private Limited has already prepared a DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the power museum. It will be built as an interactive facility.
As per the DPR, Karbigahiya plant is being reimagined as an electricity museum to tell the story of everything related to power. The proposed design will have themed exhibits to narrate the saga of electricity exhaustively from the ancient beliefs about thunder to the basic concepts of power, magnetism, generation, motors, and other machines. The museum will help visitors understand power generation and distribution. It will also house modern innovations in the field of electricity.
