ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Bullet Train Corridor Nears Completion; Sets Template For Future Rails

New Delhi: India is nearing completion of its first bullet train corridor, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High‑Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which will provide a standardised template for upcoming bullet train corridors across the country, an official statement said on Friday.

MAHSR will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes and the corridor has a design speed of 350 kmph with an operational speed of 320 kmph supported by advanced rolling stock, signalling and train control systems. The corridor covers approximately 508 kilometres and includes 12 planned stations, and the first service is expected to run in August 2027 with the initial section opening between Surat and Vapi.

The MAHSR project is creating the knowledge, capabilities and industrial ecosystem needed for future expansion, the government said. "It is establishing a scalable approach for future high-speed rail expansion. As new corridors are developed, this foundation will help enhance connectivity. It will also help reduce travel times and contribute to long-term economic growth," it said.