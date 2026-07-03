India's First Bullet Train Corridor Nears Completion; Sets Template For Future Rails
Bullet train project will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes, and the first service is expected to run in August 2027
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: India is nearing completion of its first bullet train corridor, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High‑Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which will provide a standardised template for upcoming bullet train corridors across the country, an official statement said on Friday.
MAHSR will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes and the corridor has a design speed of 350 kmph with an operational speed of 320 kmph supported by advanced rolling stock, signalling and train control systems. The corridor covers approximately 508 kilometres and includes 12 planned stations, and the first service is expected to run in August 2027 with the initial section opening between Surat and Vapi.
The MAHSR project is creating the knowledge, capabilities and industrial ecosystem needed for future expansion, the government said. "It is establishing a scalable approach for future high-speed rail expansion. As new corridors are developed, this foundation will help enhance connectivity. It will also help reduce travel times and contribute to long-term economic growth," it said.
Seven high-speed rail corridors, covering nearly 4,000 kilometres, have been identified for future development. The proposed network is expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore. Scaling upon a standardised template based on the MAHSR project, aims to implement proven engineering designs, construction methods, and operational practices.
It will improve efficiency and accelerate project execution. Unified designs, components, and maintenance procedures will simplify spare-part management, training, and procurement across the network. Foundations will be designed according to the exact soil characteristics of the spot and the remaining subsystems will follow common engineering standards.
"These include piers, viaducts, tracks, station structures, overhead electrification, and signalling systems. This approach will support faster construction across future corridors and will improve quality and reduce costs across future high-speed rail corridors,” the statement noted.
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