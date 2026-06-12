India Finally Confirms El Niño Onset, Warns Of Possible Strengthening During Monsoon
Experts caution that July-August rainfall and El Niño's eventual strength will determine its impact on India's monsoon, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: After weeks of caution and days after major global weather agencies declared the arrival of El Niño, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday officially confirmed that El Niño conditions have developed over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the ongoing southwest monsoon season.
In its latest El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) Bulletin for June 2026, the IMD said sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean have crossed the threshold required to classify the climate phenomenon as El Niño. The development marks a significant shift in global weather patterns and raises fresh questions about its potential impact on India's crucial monsoon season.
"Currently, El Niño conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest monsoon season," the IMD said.
The announcement comes just days after global agencies including the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) either declared the onset of El Niño or projected a very high probability of its persistence through 2026.
Why IMD Took Longer?
The confirmation also ends weeks of debate over why India appeared more cautious than other leading weather agencies. While NOAA had already issued an El Niño advisory and projected a 63 per cent chance of a very strong event later this year, and JMA became the first major agency to formally declare El Niño conditions, the IMD had until now maintained that conditions were only moving towards El Niño and that further monitoring was required before an official declaration.
Climate scientist and Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said the differences among agencies were largely about timing and methodology rather than scientific disagreement.
"NOAA, JMA and IMD are essentially looking at the same Pacific Ocean signals, but they apply slightly different operational criteria and risk thresholds. The current difference is more about timing and interpretation than about conflicting science," he told ETV Bharat.
According to him, the declaration itself is less important than how strongly the Pacific Ocean warming becomes linked with atmospheric circulation patterns during July and August, the two most important months of India's monsoon season.
"The next four to six weeks will therefore be more important than the declaration itself," he said.
Key Indicator Crosses Threshold
The IMD's latest assessment is based on the Niño 3.4 index, one of the most widely used indicators for monitoring El Niño conditions.
The latest three-month average Niño 3.4 index has risen above +0.5 degrees Celsius, crossing the internationally accepted threshold for the onset of El Niño. The agency also noted that strong positive temperature anomalies are present beneath the ocean surface across large parts of the equatorial Pacific.
These subsurface warm waters are important because they often rise to the surface over time, reinforcing and sustaining El Niño conditions.
Forecasts generated by the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate that positive sea surface temperature anomalies will continue across the central Pacific during June-August and are likely to spread further across both the central and eastern Pacific from July onwards.
As a result, weather models are increasingly pointing towards moderate to strong El Niño conditions through much of the southwest monsoon season.
What Is El Niño?
El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.
Although the warming occurs thousands of kilometres away from India, it can alter atmospheric circulation patterns across the globe, influencing rainfall, temperature and extreme weather events in many regions.
Historically, El Niño has often been associated with weaker monsoon rainfall over India, higher temperatures, prolonged dry spells and, in some years, drought-like conditions.
Several of India's major drought years have coincided with strong El Niño events. However, meteorologists caution that the relationship is not always straightforward.
Does This Mean A Weak Monsoon?
Not necessarily. Experts stress that El Niño increases the probability of below-normal rainfall but does not guarantee a poor monsoon.
Climate scientist and Geospatial expert Paul said it would be premature to conclude that India is heading towards a weak monsoon. "Historically, El Niño increases the probability of below-normal monsoon rainfall over India, but the relationship is not deterministic. Several El Niño years have produced near-normal monsoons, while some weak El Niño events have had limited impact," he said.
He noted that if El Niño strengthens gradually and reaches peak intensity later in the year, its impact on June and early July rainfall could remain limited.
"The eventual intensity remains uncertain. Indian farmers should closely monitor rainfall distribution during July and August, which are the most critical months for crop water availability," he added.
This distinction is particularly important because the distribution of rainfall often matters more than seasonal totals for agriculture. Even a normal monsoon can create problems if rainfall arrives in short intense bursts separated by long dry spells.
Regions Most Vulnerable
Experts believe some parts of India are more vulnerable than others during El Niño years.
According to Paul, the greatest risk generally exists across central and peninsular India, especially in predominantly rain-fed agricultural regions. These include Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Telangana, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Bundelkhand region may also face elevated risks if rainfall weakens significantly. These areas depend heavily on seasonal monsoon rainfall for agriculture, groundwater recharge and drinking water supplies.
In contrast, eastern and northeastern India have historically shown relatively lower vulnerability, although local outcomes can vary considerably from one El Niño event to another.
What About Indian Ocean Dipole?
One factor being closely watched by meteorologists is the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), another important climate phenomenon that can influence India's rainfall.
The IMD said neutral IOD conditions currently prevail over the Indian Ocean and are likely to continue during the monsoon season. A neutral IOD means it is unlikely to either significantly strengthen or weaken the impact of El Niño at present. However, there could still be some room for optimism.
Japan's Meteorological Agency, while announcing the onset of El Niño earlier this week, suggested that a positive IOD may emerge around July. If that happens, it could partially offset some of the negative effects of El Niño on India's monsoon.
Historically, positive IOD events have often helped improve rainfall over parts of India, even during El Niño years. Whether such a development materialises will become clearer over the coming weeks.
Climate Change Adds Another Layer of Concern
Environmental experts say the discussion around El Niño cannot be separated from the broader context of climate change.
Delhi-based environmentalist Manu Singh said the current differences among weather agencies should not be viewed as contradictions. "All major meteorological agencies are observing the same Pacific Ocean and broadly the same climatic indicators, but they may apply slightly different criteria and levels of confidence before making an official declaration," he said.
At the same time, he argued that rising global temperatures are making weather systems increasingly unpredictable. "Across India and many other parts of the world, we are seeing increasingly erratic weather patterns, prolonged and extreme heatwaves followed by sudden, intense squalls, cloudbursts and episodes of very heavy rainfall," Singh said.
According to him, a strong El Niño developing alongside human-induced climate change could increase the risk of rainfall irregularities, affect crop sowing cycles, reduce groundwater recharge and place additional stress on water resources in rain-fed regions. For policymakers, farmers and water managers, those two months could prove decisive.
The IMD said it will continue monitoring developments in the Pacific Ocean and issue regular monthly updates as the monsoon season progresses. While the official arrival of El Niño has now been confirmed, experts say its eventual impact on India's rainfall, agriculture and water security will depend on how strongly the phenomenon evolves in the weeks ahead.
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