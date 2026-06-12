ETV Bharat / bharat

India Finally Confirms El Niño Onset, Warns Of Possible Strengthening During Monsoon

New Delhi: After weeks of caution and days after major global weather agencies declared the arrival of El Niño, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday officially confirmed that El Niño conditions have developed over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the ongoing southwest monsoon season.

In its latest El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) Bulletin for June 2026, the IMD said sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean have crossed the threshold required to classify the climate phenomenon as El Niño. The development marks a significant shift in global weather patterns and raises fresh questions about its potential impact on India's crucial monsoon season.

"Currently, El Niño conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest monsoon season," the IMD said.

The announcement comes just days after global agencies including the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) either declared the onset of El Niño or projected a very high probability of its persistence through 2026.

El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ETV Bharat)

Why IMD Took Longer?

The confirmation also ends weeks of debate over why India appeared more cautious than other leading weather agencies. While NOAA had already issued an El Niño advisory and projected a 63 per cent chance of a very strong event later this year, and JMA became the first major agency to formally declare El Niño conditions, the IMD had until now maintained that conditions were only moving towards El Niño and that further monitoring was required before an official declaration.

Climate scientist and Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said the differences among agencies were largely about timing and methodology rather than scientific disagreement.

"NOAA, JMA and IMD are essentially looking at the same Pacific Ocean signals, but they apply slightly different operational criteria and risk thresholds. The current difference is more about timing and interpretation than about conflicting science," he told ETV Bharat.

According to him, the declaration itself is less important than how strongly the Pacific Ocean warming becomes linked with atmospheric circulation patterns during July and August, the two most important months of India's monsoon season.

"The next four to six weeks will therefore be more important than the declaration itself," he said.

Key Indicator Crosses Threshold

The IMD's latest assessment is based on the Niño 3.4 index, one of the most widely used indicators for monitoring El Niño conditions.

The latest three-month average Niño 3.4 index has risen above +0.5 degrees Celsius, crossing the internationally accepted threshold for the onset of El Niño. The agency also noted that strong positive temperature anomalies are present beneath the ocean surface across large parts of the equatorial Pacific.

These subsurface warm waters are important because they often rise to the surface over time, reinforcing and sustaining El Niño conditions.

Forecasts generated by the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate that positive sea surface temperature anomalies will continue across the central Pacific during June-August and are likely to spread further across both the central and eastern Pacific from July onwards.

As a result, weather models are increasingly pointing towards moderate to strong El Niño conditions through much of the southwest monsoon season.

What is El Niño? (ETV Bharat)

What Is El Niño?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Although the warming occurs thousands of kilometres away from India, it can alter atmospheric circulation patterns across the globe, influencing rainfall, temperature and extreme weather events in many regions.

Historically, El Niño has often been associated with weaker monsoon rainfall over India, higher temperatures, prolonged dry spells and, in some years, drought-like conditions.