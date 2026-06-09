ETV Bharat / bharat

India 5th Largest Military Spender In World In 2025, SIPRI Report Mentions May Conflict With Pakistan

Stockholm: India was the fifth largest military spender in the world, with an expenditure of USD 92.1 billion in 2025, according to a report by an international think-tank, which also mentioned the "unusually severe military crisis" that erupted between India and Pakistan last year.

In its annual assessment report launched on Monday, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) also said that India has approximately 190 nuclear warheads as of January 2026, compared to Pakistan's estimated stockpile of 170.

"Key findings of SIPRI Yearbook 2026 are that states are increasingly relying on nuclear weapons as instruments of national power -- reversing decades of efforts to reduce the numbers and role of nuclear weapons -- even as the risks of miscalculation and escalation are rising," SIPRI said in a statement.

The Stockholm-based think-tank said India is believed to have once again "slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal" in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems.

"The modernisation programme is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India's long-standing rivalry with Pakistan," it said.

SIPRI further said, "Pakistan continued to develop new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material in 2025, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade".

"The brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025 saw India attacking Pakistani air and missile bases that are likely to have nuclear-related roles, but both sides took steps to avoid escalation," it added.

This edition of the SIPRI Yearbook coincides with the 60th anniversary of its founding in 1966.

At the start of 2026, nine states -- the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel -- together possessed approximately 12,187 nuclear weapons, of which 9,745 were in military stockpiles and considered to be potentially operationally available, the report said.

Overall, the number of nuclear warheads in the world continues to decline, but this is only due to the US and Russia "dismantling retired warheads," the report said.

According to the report, the US remained by far the largest military spender in the world; its expenditure of USD 954 billion in 2025 (7.5 per cent lower than in 2024) accounted for 33 per cent of total global spending.