India's Festive Spending Peaks With Rs 5.40 lakh Crore In Goods, Rs 65,000 Crore In Services Sales: CAIT

New Delhi: Sales of Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services across the country marked India's highest-ever Diwali season turnover, underscoring a historic surge in retail trade and consumer spending during the 2025 festive season. According to the latest survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), this year's Diwali sales reflected a remarkable 25 per cent jump compared to 2024's Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

The findings, compiled by the CAIT Research & Trade Development Society, are based on a pan-India survey conducted across 60 major distribution centres representing Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities between Navratri (September 29) and Diwali (October 20).

The study evaluated sales performance, consumer sentiment, and the economic influence of GST rationalisation and the government's call for Swadeshi adoption. CAIT's report attributed this record-breaking performance to two major factors -- the rationalisation of GST rates across key consumer categories and the strong public response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign.

The survey described PM Modi as a "brand ambassador" for GST relief and Swadeshi products, noting that his appeal for buying Indian goods resonated widely among both traders and consumers. Nearly 87 per cent of consumers surveyed said they preferred Indian-made goods over imported ones, and demand for Chinese products declined sharply across all major markets.

Indian manufacturers' sales rose by over 25 per cent compared to last year, signalling a decisive move toward economic self-reliance under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Traditional markets saw a strong revival, with brick-and-mortar retail accounting for nearly 85 per cent of total Diwali trade. Gold and jewellery contributed around 10 per cent to overall sales, followed by grocery and FMCG (12 per cent), electronics and electricals (8 per cent), and consumer durables (7 per cent).