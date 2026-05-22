ETV Bharat / bharat

India Faces Dual Weather Crisis: 48°C Heatwave Hits North, Thunderstorm Alerts For 14 States

A woman covering herself and a child in her arms with a stole, walks on a road amid the scorching sun and heatwaves, in Jalandhar on May 20, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is witnessing two starkly contrasting weather patterns at once: a severe heatwave scorching the northern plains, while pre-monsoon activity intensifies across many other regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 14 states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 70 km/h in the next 12 hours.

While rain-bearing systems gather strength in one part of the country, intense heat continues to batter North India. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of central India remain under severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring close to 46 degrees Celsius in several cities.

The national capital is expected to remain under an orange alert for the next few days. Dry northwesterly winds and hot air flowing from the Thar Desert have significantly raised daytime temperatures. The IMD has warned that Delhi may continue to record maximum temperatures between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, accompanied by “warm night” conditions where temperatures remain unusually high even after sunset.

Women cover themselves with a scarf to protect themselves from heatwave, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

IMD issues thunderstorm alerts for 14 states

According to the IMD, large parts of eastern, northeastern and Himalayan regions are likely to witness unstable weather conditions due to advancing pre-monsoon systems. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 14 states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h over the next 12 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and several northeastern states over the coming days. Meteorologists said conditions are also becoming increasingly favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over the southeast Arabian Sea and remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal.

A villager shows damaged wheat crops after thunderstorms and hailstorms in recent days at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Heatwave and precautionary measures

The heatwave has also pushed electricity consumption in Delhi to record levels. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the city’s peak power demand touched 8,231 MW amid increased use of cooling appliances, with officials estimating demand could cross 9,000 MW later in the season.

Uttar Pradesh remains among the worst-hit states. The Banda district emerged as one of the hottest locations in the country, recording temperatures above 48 degrees Celsius.