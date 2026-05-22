India Faces Dual Weather Crisis: 48°C Heatwave Hits North, Thunderstorm Alerts For 14 States
IMD issued storm and rain alerts for 14 states even as North India continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: India is witnessing two starkly contrasting weather patterns at once: a severe heatwave scorching the northern plains, while pre-monsoon activity intensifies across many other regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 14 states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 70 km/h in the next 12 hours.
While rain-bearing systems gather strength in one part of the country, intense heat continues to batter North India. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of central India remain under severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring close to 46 degrees Celsius in several cities.
The national capital is expected to remain under an orange alert for the next few days. Dry northwesterly winds and hot air flowing from the Thar Desert have significantly raised daytime temperatures. The IMD has warned that Delhi may continue to record maximum temperatures between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, accompanied by “warm night” conditions where temperatures remain unusually high even after sunset.
IMD issues thunderstorm alerts for 14 states
According to the IMD, large parts of eastern, northeastern and Himalayan regions are likely to witness unstable weather conditions due to advancing pre-monsoon systems. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 14 states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h over the next 12 hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and several northeastern states over the coming days. Meteorologists said conditions are also becoming increasingly favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over the southeast Arabian Sea and remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal.
Heatwave and precautionary measures
The heatwave has also pushed electricity consumption in Delhi to record levels. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the city’s peak power demand touched 8,231 MW amid increased use of cooling appliances, with officials estimating demand could cross 9,000 MW later in the season.
Uttar Pradesh remains among the worst-hit states. The Banda district emerged as one of the hottest locations in the country, recording temperatures above 48 degrees Celsius.
The relentless heat has severely affected daily life, with hospitals reportedly witnessing a rise in patients suffering from dehydration, heat exhaustion and related illnesses. The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up preparedness measures in response to the heatwave. The state government has directed district administrations to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, healthcare and public awareness. In Lucknow, summer vacations for schools have also been announced amid rising temperatures.
The IMD has further stated that east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to remain under severe heatwave conditions for the next three days. Orange alerts have also been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
Thunderstorms and pre-monsoon showers
At the same time, relief from the heat is expected in parts of Bihar and the hill states. Bihar has been placed under thunderstorm and rain alerts for the next three days, with wind speeds likely to range between 50 and 70 km/h. Cities such as Patna may witness dust storms and gusty winds, while areas including Purnia and Muzaffarpur are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Recent weather activity patterns seen across the Himalayas indicate a major increase in precipitation along with the accompanying wind speed due to a western disturbance, especially in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Nainital (Uttarakhand), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Manali (Himachal Pradesh), and surrounding areas. Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir could also be impacted by sustained winds of roughly 70km/h within the same timeframe, as well as by rain, over the next two days.
On the other hand, southern states have begun to experience increased pre-monsoon rainfall activity. The IMD states that weather systems in southern India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and southern Karnataka, have generated intermittent periods of rain as they approach the monsoon season. The IMD believes that the southwest monsoon is expected to progress further northward into the Arabian Sea and associated regions in the next 3-4 days.
Expert advice and warnings
Former Additional Director General (ADG) of the IMD Anand Sharma told ETV Bharat that people should avoid stepping outdoors during the peak afternoon hours while the heatwave continues. "A heatwave is currently underway; everyone is advised not to step out between around 10 am and 3-3.30 pm, especially the pregnant women, elderly, children and those who are unwell,” he said.
“Travellers should try to delay their travel if possible. People should wear light and protective clothing and keep their heads covered so that direct sunlight does not fall on their heads and faces. They should carry water to stay hydrated,” Sharma added.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said the searing heat was no longer merely a seasonal discomfort; it is a civilisational warning which is being painfully repeated daily.
“The urban heat island effect, born from unchecked concretisation and vanishing green cover, is altering not only our climate but also our collective physiology and psychology. Extreme heat exhausts the body, disturbs sleep, elevates cardiovascular stress, and silently intensifies anxiety, aggression, and emotional fatigue,” he said.
“Equally tragic is the suffering of voiceless beings: birds collapsing from dehydration and stray animals searching desperately for shade and water. Ecological imbalance is ultimately spiritual imbalance. A city that cannot protect its most vulnerable lives risks losing the very soul of humane civilisation," he added.
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