India Faces 41% Rainfall Deficit; Weather Conditions Favour Monsoon Revival
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify starting June 20, with farmers hoping for relief amid a delayed monsoon, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Weather conditions are turning favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon after a temporary slowdown, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country from June 20 onwards.
The development is expected to bring relief from intense heat in parts of north India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), while boosting rainfall activity in regions grappling with a significant rain deficit.
According to the IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon is currently passing over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23.
Monsoon Pause Likely To End Next Week
India is currently facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of roughly 41 per cent, having received only 42.6 mm, which is below normal. According to weather experts, the shortfall is primarily driven by stalled monsoon winds, developing monsoon conditions and dry westerly winds prevailing over several parts of the country.
The monsoon has slowed over Konkan and central Maharashtra, mainly because moisture-carrying winds from the Arabian Sea have weakened. Meteorologists also note that there are currently no strong low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea to push the monsoon forward.
For farmers, the slowdown has translated into patchy rainfall and uncertainty over kharif sowing operations. Many cultivators are waiting for adequate rainfall before beginning or resuming sowing activities.
However, weather models indicate that conditions may improve during the last week of June. Moisture supply is expected to increase, while a fresh weather system could help the monsoon regain strength across western and central India.
Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said, "The monsoon is not over or failing; it is just taking a temporary pause. Current forecasts suggest rainfall activity should increase again around June 24-28, bringing better rain to Maharashtra and helping sowing activities resume.”
The IMD has also indicated that conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon's advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alerts Across Regions
The IMD has forecast a mix of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the country between June 20 and June 25.
- Northwestern India
Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness rainfall activity over the next few days. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph between June 20 and June 22. Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms and thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph. Dust storm activity is also likely over parts of western Rajasthan.
- Central India
Scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from June 20 to June 25. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected across several districts. West Madhya Pradesh may witness thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph.
- Eastern India
The eastern region is expected to experience significant rainfall over the coming week. Heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely over Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. The IMD has forecast a gradual fall of 2-4°C in maximum temperatures across East India initially, with no significant change thereafter.
- Northeastern India
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to witness widespread rainfall between June 20 and June 25. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely across other northeastern states.
- Western India
Rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa from June 22 onwards, with isolated heavy rainfall likely on June 23 and June 24. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Maharashtra initially, followed by a gradual fall of 2-3°C thereafter.
- Southern India
Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next several days. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while strong surface winds are likely over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.
Heatwave And Humid Weather
Despite increasing rainfall activity, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar during June 20-22, East Uttar Pradesh during June 20-24, and parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on June 20. Telangana may continue to witness heatwave conditions during June 20-21. The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat, remain hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.
Apart from heatwave conditions, the IMD has also warned of hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Jharkhand and North Interior Karnataka during June 20-21. Similar conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa on June 21, and over Rayalaseema on June 20, which could lead to discomfort despite rainfall in nearby regions.
For Delhi-NCR, however, the forecast offers relief from the recent spell of intense heat. The IMD has predicted isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, over Delhi and adjoining areas between June 20 and June 22.
Residents of the national capital region are likely to witness partly cloudy skies, intermittent light rain and stronger winds during the afternoon and evening hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C.
The combination of cloud cover, rainfall, and gusty winds is expected to keep temperatures in check and reduce the likelihood of heatwave conditions during the coming week, although humidity levels may remain elevated in some areas.
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