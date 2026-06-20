ETV Bharat / bharat

India Faces 41% Rainfall Deficit; Weather Conditions Favour Monsoon Revival

Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across India, bringing relief from the heat and boosting rainfall in deficit areas. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Weather conditions are turning favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon after a temporary slowdown, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country from June 20 onwards.

The development is expected to bring relief from intense heat in parts of north India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), while boosting rainfall activity in regions grappling with a significant rain deficit.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon is currently passing over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23.

The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple regions. (PTI)

Monsoon Pause Likely To End Next Week

India is currently facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of roughly 41 per cent, having received only 42.6 mm, which is below normal. According to weather experts, the shortfall is primarily driven by stalled monsoon winds, developing monsoon conditions and dry westerly winds prevailing over several parts of the country.

The monsoon has slowed over Konkan and central Maharashtra, mainly because moisture-carrying winds from the Arabian Sea have weakened. Meteorologists also note that there are currently no strong low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea to push the monsoon forward.

For farmers, the slowdown has translated into patchy rainfall and uncertainty over kharif sowing operations. Many cultivators are waiting for adequate rainfall before beginning or resuming sowing activities.

However, weather models indicate that conditions may improve during the last week of June. Moisture supply is expected to increase, while a fresh weather system could help the monsoon regain strength across western and central India.

Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said, "The monsoon is not over or failing; it is just taking a temporary pause. Current forecasts suggest rainfall activity should increase again around June 24-28, bringing better rain to Maharashtra and helping sowing activities resume.”

The IMD has also indicated that conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon's advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alerts Across Regions