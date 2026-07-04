ETV Bharat / bharat

India Eyes Global Toy Leadership at 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026

New Delhi: India took another step towards becoming a global toy manufacturing hub, as the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026 opened at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. The four-day event was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The expo has brought together hundreds of Indian toy manufacturers, exporters, buyers, and industry experts under one roof. From educational and STEM toys to traditional and eco-friendly products, the exhibition showcases the strength and innovation of the Made-in-India toy industry.

Speaking at the event, Piyush Goyal said India's toy sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, supported by government initiatives such as mandatory BIS quality standards and the Make in India campaign. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality, innovation, and exports to make Indian toys globally competitive.

He said the exhibition is expected to attract thousands of business visitors from India and more than 50 countries, creating new opportunities for Indian companies to expand into international markets.

'Quality products will make India a global leader'

Goyal said India has already achieved major milestones, with Indian-made cars now being exported worldwide. He encouraged toy manufacturers to improve product quality, saying high-quality products will help India achieve greater success in global markets.

He added that the toy industry is not only boosting the economy but also creating large-scale employment. He stressed the need to maintain balanced economic growth while supporting Indian manufacturers.

The minister urged manufacturers to invest in branding and marketing. He said Indian companies should organise exhibitions abroad instead of limiting themselves to Delhi. The government, he said, is ready to support exporters by assisting warehouse facilities during the initial years, helping ensure timely delivery of products to overseas customers.

He also encouraged the Indian Toy Association to expand its membership beyond the current 2,100 registered members, including more small and medium manufacturers. Goyal added that the government would continue to protect Indian manufacturers from unfair imports through trade remedies.

More toys on display at the Expo (ETV Bharat)

Targeting a 5% share in the global toy market

Highlighting the growing global demand for sustainable manufacturing, Goyal said India aims to capture a 5 per cent share of the global toy market by 2032, requiring nearly 25-fold growth. He said achieving this target would require collective efforts and expansion of the toy industry across India and international markets.

Speaking on trade agreements, Goyal said negotiations with Peru are facing challenges because some products still do not have adequate market access.

He said discussions with Israel have slowed due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. However, negotiations with Canada are progressing, and an Indian delegation is scheduled to visit Canada next week for further talks.

Building a complete toy manufacturing ecosystem

The Minister said India should move beyond assembly and create a complete manufacturing ecosystem. He stressed the need to manufacture components such as motors and electronics within the country to strengthen the supply chain, reduce manufacturing costs, and make India self-reliant in toy production.

Ajay Arora said the exhibition has become a major platform for manufacturers. He noted that India's toy exports have increased to around Rs 5,000 crore. However, compared with other countries, India's exports remain relatively low.

He said that earlier around 80 per cent of toys sold in India's domestic market were imported, while Indian manufacturers accounted for only 20 per cent. Today, imported toys account for nearly 30 per cent, showing significant growth in domestic manufacturing.

Foreign delegates see huge potential in India's toy market