India Eyes Global Toy Leadership at 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026
"BIS standards, Make in India, will help India capture 5% of global toy market," said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: India took another step towards becoming a global toy manufacturing hub, as the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026 opened at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. The four-day event was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The expo has brought together hundreds of Indian toy manufacturers, exporters, buyers, and industry experts under one roof. From educational and STEM toys to traditional and eco-friendly products, the exhibition showcases the strength and innovation of the Made-in-India toy industry.
Speaking at the event, Piyush Goyal said India's toy sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, supported by government initiatives such as mandatory BIS quality standards and the Make in India campaign. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality, innovation, and exports to make Indian toys globally competitive.
He said the exhibition is expected to attract thousands of business visitors from India and more than 50 countries, creating new opportunities for Indian companies to expand into international markets.
'Quality products will make India a global leader'
Goyal said India has already achieved major milestones, with Indian-made cars now being exported worldwide. He encouraged toy manufacturers to improve product quality, saying high-quality products will help India achieve greater success in global markets.
He added that the toy industry is not only boosting the economy but also creating large-scale employment. He stressed the need to maintain balanced economic growth while supporting Indian manufacturers.
The minister urged manufacturers to invest in branding and marketing. He said Indian companies should organise exhibitions abroad instead of limiting themselves to Delhi. The government, he said, is ready to support exporters by assisting warehouse facilities during the initial years, helping ensure timely delivery of products to overseas customers.
He also encouraged the Indian Toy Association to expand its membership beyond the current 2,100 registered members, including more small and medium manufacturers. Goyal added that the government would continue to protect Indian manufacturers from unfair imports through trade remedies.
Targeting a 5% share in the global toy market
Highlighting the growing global demand for sustainable manufacturing, Goyal said India aims to capture a 5 per cent share of the global toy market by 2032, requiring nearly 25-fold growth. He said achieving this target would require collective efforts and expansion of the toy industry across India and international markets.
Speaking on trade agreements, Goyal said negotiations with Peru are facing challenges because some products still do not have adequate market access.
He said discussions with Israel have slowed due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. However, negotiations with Canada are progressing, and an Indian delegation is scheduled to visit Canada next week for further talks.
Building a complete toy manufacturing ecosystem
The Minister said India should move beyond assembly and create a complete manufacturing ecosystem. He stressed the need to manufacture components such as motors and electronics within the country to strengthen the supply chain, reduce manufacturing costs, and make India self-reliant in toy production.
Ajay Arora said the exhibition has become a major platform for manufacturers. He noted that India's toy exports have increased to around Rs 5,000 crore. However, compared with other countries, India's exports remain relatively low.
He said that earlier around 80 per cent of toys sold in India's domestic market were imported, while Indian manufacturers accounted for only 20 per cent. Today, imported toys account for nearly 30 per cent, showing significant growth in domestic manufacturing.
Foreign delegates see huge potential in India's toy market
A delegation from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attended the exhibition to explore business opportunities with Indian manufacturers. "India's toy market has strong growth potential because of its large young population," said May Liang, Chair of the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, during the Toy Biz Expo in New Delhi.
Liang said India records more than 20 million births every year, making it a major market for the global toy industry. She described the exhibition as her first visit to an Indian toy fair and praised the long-standing relationship between the Indian Toy Association and her organisation.
She added that both sides discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in the ride-on toys segment.
BIS certification strengthens toy safety and quality
To improve the quality and safety of toys sold in India, the Central Government made Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification mandatory under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. The order was notified on February 25, 2020, and came into effect on January 1, 2021, after a COVID-19-related extension.
Under the rules, all electric and non-electric toys for children below 14 years of age must carry the ISI mark issued by BIS before they can be manufactured, imported, or sold in India.
The move aims to protect children from unsafe toys, improve product quality, and strengthen domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. Mandatory BIS certification has also encouraged manufacturers to adopt higher quality standards while reducing the sale of non-certified toys.
Manufacturers focus on sustainability and child safety
Manish Kumar Sharma, proprietor of Creative Kids, said his company designs toys that reflect Indian culture. Speaking about sustainability, he said the company follows all BIS guidelines and holds a BIS licence. He explained that manufacturers undergo strict quality checks before receiving certification.
He also highlighted the importance of using food-grade materials, as young children often put toys in their mouths. Food-grade materials reduce exposure to harmful substances such as lead, BPA, and phthalates.
Sharma said the Indian toy industry has grown significantly. Earlier, most toys were imported from China, but government policies have created more opportunities for Indian manufacturers, leading to better quality products.
He added that exhibitions help manufacturers understand market trends, learn about new products and quality standards, and connect with traders and buyers. Earlier, only a few exhibitors participated, but now more than 200 exhibitors take part under one roof.
AI-powered toys offer interactive learning
Rajesh Arora, partner at Play Craft, said AI-powered toys are becoming increasingly popular as children today grow up with artificial intelligence.
He said these toys help children learn alphabets, stories, healthy eating habits, and other basic life skills. He also spoke about educational screen-free phones that help children learn languages without increasing screen time.
Arora said the objective of adopting AI is to improve children's learning experience while reducing dependence on smartphones.
E-commerce expands opportunities for toy makers
Gautam Arora, a third-generation entrepreneur in the toy industry, said e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have transformed India's toy market.
He said that before the rise of online platforms, reaching customers across India and abroad required years of investment and an extensive distribution network. Today, even small toy brands can sell nationwide with much lower investment through online marketplaces.
The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of business visitors from India and more than 50 countries, providing Indian companies with opportunities to expand into global markets. The 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026 will continue until July 7.