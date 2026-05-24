ETV Bharat / bharat

India Eyes Cruise Tourism Boom: Industry Suggests Multilingual Guides, Easier Visas

New Delhi: Trained multilingual guides at ports, simplified visa processing, and improved accommodation facilities were among the suggestions forwarded by the industry stakeholders to the Union Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote cruise tourism in the country.

Highlighting the economic potential of cruise tourism, Sanjay Basu, former Senior Vice President of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, said the industry body is pushing for stronger promotion of both domestic and international cruise travel in India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Basu said the expansion of domestic cruise tourism could act as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs, boosting manufacturing, and supporting local businesses.

“Our focus is clearly to promote domestic and international cruise tourism, which will help the Indian economy as well as local markets,” he said. He further stressed that government support for the sector could open up new employment opportunities and strengthen allied industries connected to tourism and hospitality.

Echoing similar views, Rajnish Kaistha, a tourism expert and Senior Vice President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, highlighted the wider economic benefits of cruise tourism in India. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaistha said international and domestic cruise tourists contribute significantly to local economies during their stay in the country.

“Both international and domestic cruise tourists visit India for two to three days. During this period, they go sightseeing, stay in hotels, and purchase local crafts, which helps local markets, creates employment, and benefits people,” he said.