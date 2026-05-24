India Eyes Cruise Tourism Boom: Industry Suggests Multilingual Guides, Easier Visas
Industry bodies are pushing for stronger promotion of both domestic and international cruise travel in India, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : May 24, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Trained multilingual guides at ports, simplified visa processing, and improved accommodation facilities were among the suggestions forwarded by the industry stakeholders to the Union Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote cruise tourism in the country.
Highlighting the economic potential of cruise tourism, Sanjay Basu, former Senior Vice President of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, said the industry body is pushing for stronger promotion of both domestic and international cruise travel in India.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Basu said the expansion of domestic cruise tourism could act as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs, boosting manufacturing, and supporting local businesses.
“Our focus is clearly to promote domestic and international cruise tourism, which will help the Indian economy as well as local markets,” he said. He further stressed that government support for the sector could open up new employment opportunities and strengthen allied industries connected to tourism and hospitality.
Echoing similar views, Rajnish Kaistha, a tourism expert and Senior Vice President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, highlighted the wider economic benefits of cruise tourism in India. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaistha said international and domestic cruise tourists contribute significantly to local economies during their stay in the country.
“Both international and domestic cruise tourists visit India for two to three days. During this period, they go sightseeing, stay in hotels, and purchase local crafts, which helps local markets, creates employment, and benefits people,” he said.
Kaistha further noted that during discussions with stakeholders, several key measures were suggested to strengthen the cruise tourism sector. These included the need for multilingual trained guides, improved transportation facilities for sightseeing, and a more relaxed and tourist-friendly visa policy.
The Cruise Bharat Mission (CBM) initiative by India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways aims to transform the country into a global cruise tourism hub. The mission aims to double both cruise passenger traffic and cruise calls by 2029.
As per government data, the number of sea and river cruise passengers in India for the Financial Year 2024-25 and 2025-26 (up to December 2025) is as follows:
- Sea Cruise Passengers: 4,92,362 (2024-25) and 3,42,631 (2025-26 up to Dec),
- River Cruise Passengers: 4,35,163 (2024-25) and 29,26,440 (2025-26 up to Dec).
According to the ministry, India has 12 major and nearly 200 minor ports spread across its 7,500-km-long eastern and western coastline. The country also has more than 20,000 km of navigable waterways across 110 national waterways, connecting nearly 400 rivers.
The ministry data further reveals that several states, Union Territories, and nearly 1,300 islands are located along the coastline and riverbanks, creating significant opportunities for the development of coastal and inland cruise tourism infrastructure.
Apart from the development of National Waterways, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has also collaborated with the Government of Bangladesh to promote river tourism along the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route. According to the ministry, the initiative will enable Indian cruise vessels to pass through Bangladesh while offering tourists access to several heritage and cultural sites along the route. Officials believe the move could open new avenues for cross-border river tourism in the region.
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