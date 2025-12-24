ETV Bharat / bharat

India Expresses Concern Over Demolition Of Hindu Deity's Statue In Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

New Delhi: India on Wednesday voiced concern over the demolition of a statue of a Hindu deity in the ongoing military conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. New Delhi said such "disrespectful" acts hurt sentiments of followers around the world, even as it urged both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage," he said. Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the issue.