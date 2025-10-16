ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Export Sector Posts 4.45 Percent Growth In H1 FY2025 Despite Global Challenges

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India's export economy continues to gather pace, with cumulative exports of merchandise and services reaching an estimated USD 413.30 billion during the period from April to September 2025, registering a 4.45 percent increase over the same period last year.

Bolstered by strong performances in sectors like electronic goods, petroleum products and engineering, the country's merchandise exports climbed to USD 220.12 billion, up 3.02 percent year-on-year. In a further vote of confidence, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded India's growth forecast for 2025 to 6.6 percent, citing robust domestic demand and export momentum.

India's total exports including both merchandise and services are estimated at USD 67.20 billion for September 2025, marking a modest 0.78 percent growth, compared to the same month last year. On the import side, the country saw a more significant rise with combined imports reaching an estimated USD 83.82 billion, up 11.34 percent from September 2024.

During the first half of the financial year, India's trade performance excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery continued to show steady growth. Non-petroleum exports rose to USD 189.49 billion, up from USD 177.03 billion in the same period last year. Non-petroleum imports also increased, reaching USD 282.98 billion compared to USD 265.80 billion between April and September 2024. When both petroleum and gems & jewellery are excluded, exports stood at USD 175.29 billion, reflecting an improvement over USD 163.09 billion in the previous year, while imports in this category grew from USD 224.97 billion to USD 243.58 billion. Notably, gems and jewellery imports include precious materials such as gold, silver, pearls and various precious and semi-precious stones.

Trade Highlights

India's export sector saw significant shifts in September 2025, with the UAE, Spain, China, Bangladesh and Egypt emerging as the top five destinations recording strong year-on-year growth. Among them, Spain led with a remarkable 150.81 percent surge in export value compared to September 2024, followed by Egypt (67.29 percent), China (34.18 percent), UAE (24.33 percent) and Bangladesh (23.06 percent). Over the broader April to September 2025 period, the top export destinations showing positive growth were USA (13.37 percent), UAE (9.39 percent), China (21.96 percent), Spain (40.33 percent) and Hong Kong (23.53 percent).

On the import side, Switzerland and Nigeria saw the most dramatic jumps in September 2025, with import values rising by 254.57 percent and 896.11 percent, respectively, compared to the same month last year. Similarly, UAE (32.83 percent), China (16.35 percent) and Saudi Arabia (18.86 percent) were other key contributors to import growth. For the April-September 2025 period, India's top sources of import growth were China (11.25 percent), UAE (13.22 percent), Ireland (200.09 percent), USA (9.03 percent) and Hong Kong (19.99 percent).

The Ministry of Commerce has acknowledged the latest growth projections for India published in the October 2025 update of the IMF's World Economic Outlook (WEO). India's GDP is now expected to grow by 6.6 percent in 2025, followed by 6.2 percent in 2026. This marks an upward revision for 2025 compared to the IMF's July update, reflecting robust economic performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year. According to WEO, this positive momentum has more than offset the impact of higher effective tariff rates imposed by the United States on Indian imports since July.

"India continues to be a bright spot in the global economy," the Ministry of Commerce stated, adding that it will "work in close coordination with concerned stakeholders to sustain this momentum and ensure inclusive, sustainable growth".