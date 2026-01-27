ETV Bharat / bharat

India, EU Conclude FTA Talks; To Announce Deal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, interacts with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the 77th Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) have concluded official-level negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement which will help boost two-way commerce and strengthen economic ties between the two sides, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

"Official-level negotiations are being concluded and both sides are all set to announce the successful conclusion of FTA talks on 27th January, Tuesday," the Commerce Secretary said. He said the trade deal from the Indian perspective is balanced and forward-looking, which will help in better economic integration of India with the EU. It will propel trade and investments in both economies, he said. "Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalised," Agrawal said.

Legal scrubbing of the FTA text is underway and the endeavor will be to complete the processes and sign the pact at an early date, he said. The deal is expected to be signed this year, and it may come into effect early next year. Implementation of the deal takes time, as it requires approval from the EU Parliament. In India, it requires only the nod of the Union Cabinet.

The pact is finalised after 18 years of negotiations. The talks started in 2007. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has termed this free trade agreement (FTA) "the mother of all deals" the country has signed so far. The conclusion of talks for the agreement will be announced formally in the India-EU (European Union) Summit here on Tuesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27. The pact is likely to provide duty free access to a number of Indian goods from labour intensive sectors such as textiles, chemicals, gems and jewellery, electrical machinery, leather and footwear.

The EU's tariffs on Indian goods are about 3.8 per cent, but labour-intensive sectors attract about 10 per cent import duty. India's weighted average duty on EU goods is about 9.3 per cent, with particularly high duties on automobiles, parts (35.5 per cent), plastics (10.4 per cent), and chemicals and pharmaceuticals (9.9 per cent).

In an FTA, two sides reduce or eliminate import duties on over 90 per cent of goods traded between them. An FTA also liberalises norms to promote trade in services sectors such as telecommunications, transportation, accounting, and auditing. The NDA government has finalised seven trade pacts since 2014: Australia, the UK, Oman, New Zealand, the UAE, the EFTA bloc, and Mauritius.

This pact is important, as the US' imposition of high tariffs has disrupted global trade flows. India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs. The FTA is expected to help Indian exporters diversify their shipments. It will also help reduce dependence on China.

Besides FTA, the two are also negotiating a pact in investment protection and Geographical Indications (GI). The India-EU FTA covers 24 chapters, including trade in goods, services and investment.