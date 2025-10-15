ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU Carry Out Joint Counterterrorism Training

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) and India jointly carried out a first-of-its-kind counter-terror training to protect critical infrastructure and soft targets against emerging threats from hostile drones. The three-day exercise that concluded in Gurugram on Wednesday brought together senior officers, instructors and technical experts from India's National Security Guard (NSG) and the EU's High Risk Security Network (HRSN).

The rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and their misuse by state and non-state actors pose serious security challenges, an EU readout said.

Commercial drones have advanced rapidly in both technology and accessibility, making them inexpensive and adaptable tools, it said, adding that violent extremists have exploited these devices for purposes ranging from surveillance to carrying out attacks.

The India-EU counter-terror training focused on the use of advanced UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said the joint training showed how the EU and India are turning commitment into action, "working side-by-side to keep our citizens safe".

"Like India, the EU and its member states have been directly exposed to direct and deliberate drone-related threats. Such threats evolve rapidly, as part of hybrid tactics," he said.

"Only swift and coordinated responses will keep us ahead. Hence, the importance of such a joint training seminar." The HRSN is a specialised European platform of 28 units from 21 European Union member states.