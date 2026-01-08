ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Europe Can Bring Stability To Global Economy, Politics: EAM Jaishankar In France

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India is working to strengthen its ties with Europe, and that this partnership can help bring more stability to the global economy and world politics.

After talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, Jaishankar said the current global situation is uncertain and challenging. His remarks came amid rising geopolitical tensions, including concerns over a recent US military operation in Venezuela and strained India-US relations after Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

The External Affairs Minister said Europe is an important player in global politics and it is necessary that India strengthens its relationship with it.

"I think it was a very conscious choice. It was a choice which reflected our belief that this relationship with Europe is really poised to grow, grow to the next level," Jaishankar said at a media briefing when asked why he was in Europe.

"And when I look back, even in the last few weeks, we have had discussions within India on matters dealing with Europe, the FTA (Free Trade Agreement), technology issues, semiconductors, railways, defence, aviation.

"So there is really a very substantive relationship, much more that can be done. But other than that, I think there is a larger discussion today that the world needs about the global order," Jaishankar said.

"What kind of world do we want to live in? What would be the norms and the other related issues? And because I think Europe is such an important player in global politics, it is also necessary that India strengthens its relationship (with it)," he said.

Jaishankar added: "I think we can bring more stability both into the international economy and global politics. And that really is why I am here."