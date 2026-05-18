ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU FTA To Open New Trade, Technology Opportunities: PM Modi To European CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Gothenburg ( DPR PMO/ANI Photo )

New Delhi: Pitching India as a reliable global economic partner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged European industry leaders to deepen engagement with India in several key sectors and said the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations would open major opportunities in trade, technology, manufacturing and resilient supply chains.

Addressing the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg, PM Modi highlighted the growing India-Europe strategic ties and urged the European companies to increase investments to boost partnership with India.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders and representatives from leading Indian and European companies attended the interaction hosted by Volvo Group.

In his address, PM Modi said India and Europe must build trusted partnerships amid an increasingly uncertain global environment. The Prime Minister welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations for the landmark India-EU FTA, describing it as a transformative partnership that would create fresh opportunities in trade, technology, manufacturing, services and resilient supply chains, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office mentioned.

He also said connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) would further strengthen business ties between India and Europe.