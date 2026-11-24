India-EU FTA Likely To Be Signed In December, Trade Pact Expected To Become Operational By Mid-2027
Explaining the timeline and the road ahead, EU Ambassador to India said the agreement will make a difference for growth and jobs on both sides.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
New Delhi: India and the European Union are likely to sign the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in December this year, with the pact expected to come into force by mid-2027, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said on Monday.
The agreement, which aims to expand trade and investment between the two sides, has cleared the negotiation stage, and the remaining process involves its formal signing and approval by the European Parliament.
In a video message posted on X, Paquet said negotiations concluded at the India-EU summit in January this year. Officials from both sides have since been working on finalising the text and completing the technical details.
The European Commission sent its proposal for signing the agreement to the Council in September. European ministers are now considering the proposal, with the approval expected in December.
"The wide expectation is that we will have agreement to sign in December. And this is where we also hope to have a high-level visit coming to Europe for that signature," Paquet said.
“An agreement that will make a difference for growth and jobs on both sides.” - @EUAmbIndia explains the timeline and the road ahead.— EU in India (@EU_in_India) November 23, 2026
Where does the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 FTA stand, and what comes next?
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Following the signing, Paquet said, the agreement will require the European Parliament's approval before it can be implemented.
Stating that the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee recently visited New Delhi and discussed the approval process, Paquet said the committee's chair expects the Parliament to take a decision in spring and is optimistic about the outcome. He, however, clarified that this is the committee chair's assessment and not an official statement on behalf of the European Parliament.
The Ambassador said the Parliament would examine the agreement and decide whether to approve it, but the process would not involve reopening negotiations. If the approval process is completed as expected, the pact could become operational by mid-2027, he indicated.
"Once the free trade agreement is signed, on the European side, we then move to the scrutiny of the European Parliament, which needs to give its assent. We just had the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament in Delhi, and they explained how this works. There will be substantial scrutiny of the document, but then the European Parliament can only say whether it agrees with the agreement or not, so it doesn't open a new negotiation," he said.
"The chair of the committee said that he expects the Parliament to form a view in spring, and he was very, very optimistic that it would be a positive view. So, I'm not saying it on behalf of the European Parliament; I'm quoting the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament. With that, the free trade agreement can then enter into force, let's say by the middle of 2027. And this means that at entry into force, the benefits occur," he added.
Major Boost Likely For Indian Exports
The trade agreement is likely to open up greater opportunities for Indian exporters, particularly in labour-intensive industries including textiles, garments, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles.
According to the Commerce Ministry, nearly USD 33 billion worth of Indian exports in labour-intensive sectors are expected to attract zero tariffs in the European market once the agreement comes into force. This is likely to benefit MSMEs, artisans, women entrepreneurs, youth and professionals.
India has also secured better market access for agricultural and processed food products while keeping sensitive sectors such as dairy, cereals and poultry protected from major trade concessions.
Reports suggest the agreement goes beyond trade in goods and includes provisions on services, digital trade, customs procedures, intellectual property rights and the movement of professionals. Further, it also provides a framework to facilitate the movement of skilled Indian professionals to European countries, with commitments covering intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers and independent professionals across several sectors.
According to the European Commission, India-EU bilateral trade in goods stood at EUR 118 billion in 2025.
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