ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU FTA Likely To Be Signed In December, Trade Pact Expected To Become Operational By Mid-2027

New Delhi: India and the European Union are likely to sign the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in December this year, with the pact expected to come into force by mid-2027, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said on Monday.

The agreement, which aims to expand trade and investment between the two sides, has cleared the negotiation stage, and the remaining process involves its formal signing and approval by the European Parliament.

In a video message posted on X, Paquet said negotiations concluded at the India-EU summit in January this year. Officials from both sides have since been working on finalising the text and completing the technical details.

The European Commission sent its proposal for signing the agreement to the Council in September. European ministers are now considering the proposal, with the approval expected in December.

"The wide expectation is that we will have agreement to sign in December. And this is where we also hope to have a high-level visit coming to Europe for that signature," Paquet said.

Following the signing, Paquet said, the agreement will require the European Parliament's approval before it can be implemented.

Stating that the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee recently visited New Delhi and discussed the approval process, Paquet said the committee's chair expects the Parliament to take a decision in spring and is optimistic about the outcome. He, however, clarified that this is the committee chair's assessment and not an official statement on behalf of the European Parliament.

The Ambassador said the Parliament would examine the agreement and decide whether to approve it, but the process would not involve reopening negotiations. If the approval process is completed as expected, the pact could become operational by mid-2027, he indicated.

"Once the free trade agreement is signed, on the European side, we then move to the scrutiny of the European Parliament, which needs to give its assent. We just had the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament in Delhi, and they explained how this works. There will be substantial scrutiny of the document, but then the European Parliament can only say whether it agrees with the agreement or not, so it doesn't open a new negotiation," he said.