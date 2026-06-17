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India-EU Free Trade Deal To Be Inked By Year-End: Ursula Von Der Leyen

European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen said that they will join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor

PM Modi meets Ursula Von Der Leyen
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: India and the European Union will sign the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation.

Besides Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, the meeting was joined by European Council President Antonio Costa.

"Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement," Von der Leyen said on social media.

"We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor," she said.

India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.

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INDIA AND EU
PM MODI AT G7 SUMMIT
ANTONIO COSTA
INDIA EU TRADE DEAL
PM MODI MEETS URSULA VON DER LEYEN

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