ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU Free Trade Deal To Be Inked By Year-End: Ursula Von Der Leyen

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and the European Union will sign the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation. Besides Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, the meeting was joined by European Council President Antonio Costa.