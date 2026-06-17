India-EU Free Trade Deal To Be Inked By Year-End: Ursula Von Der Leyen
European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen said that they will join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the European Union will sign the ambitious free trade agreement by the end of this year, top EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two sides also resolved to step up security and defence cooperation.
Besides Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, the meeting was joined by European Council President Antonio Costa.
It was wonderful meeting European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Evian earlier today. At the start of this year, India was proud to host them for our Republic Day celebrations. This has been a great time for India-EU ties… pic.twitter.com/jwVVUHhYK4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026
"Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement," Von der Leyen said on social media.
"We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor," she said.
India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.
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