ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Envoy To Dhaka Pranay Verma To Be Next Ambassador To Belgium

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Pranay Verma, who is currently serving as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, was on Friday appointed as New Delhi's next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU).

His appointment to Brussels came weeks after India and the EU finalised an ambitious free trade agreement following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the influential bloc. Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, had assumed charge as the high commissioner to Dhaka on September 21, 2022.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement. The government is yet to announce Verma's replacement in Dhaka, a position considered crucial for New Delhi. While there was speculation that New Delhi might appoint a political figure to Dhaka to help rebuild ties, no final decision has been made on who will fill the role.

The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major downturn after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024.