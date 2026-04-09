ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ensures Uninterrupted LPG, Fuel Supply Amid Global Uncertainty; Domestic Consumers Prioritised

New Delhi: India’s petroleum sector remains resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global energy supply chains, with the government asserting that domestic LPG and fuel availability remains stable and well-managed.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that while international disruptions have affected imports, the government has taken proactive steps to shield domestic consumers.

“Nearly 60% of India’s LPG requirement is met through imports, and the current geopolitical situation has had some impact. However, domestic consumers have been prioritised, and 100% supply for household use has been ensured,” Sharma said, adding that no LPG distributor in the country has reported any shortages.

Extensive networks for LPG distribution with solid deliveries

India's large LPG distribution network is key to creating stability in the supply chain. Recent numbers have reported that on one particular day alone, more than 51 lakh households received cylinders via delivery throughout India. This shows just how much efficiency can be found in the delivery system.

In total, over the last five or six weeks, 19.5 crore households have received deliveries of LPG cylinders. As it relates to continuity of supplies, this is evidence that the entire country has experienced coverage with regard to supply.

Currently, approximately 25,000 LPG distributors exist throughout India, and many distributors have been open and conducting business on the weekends and days off in order to respond to the demand for LPG.

As a result of the strong distribution network, significant investments have been made in technological infrastructure to support the efficiency of the LPG distribution process. The digitalisation of LPG deliveries has seen 98% of LPG bookings done online and 92% of deliveries authenticated through a one-time password (OTP), further enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the final delivery.

Customer profile changing to smaller cylinders

Due to affordability and access issues surrounding the larger cylinder, there has been a dramatic change in the types of customers using LPG. Numerous smaller-sized LPG cylinders have been purchased or rented by smaller commercial users, students and migrant workers.

Since March 23, approximately 10 lakh 5-kg cylinders have been sold. On a single day, over 1.06 lakh such cylinders were sold, significantly higher than the February daily average of around 70,000 units.

To support this segment, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have conducted more than 2,000 awareness camps in the past week, resulting in the sale of around 20,000 additional cylinders. Officials clarified that 5-kg cylinders require only valid ID proof, making them more accessible to mobile populations.

Commercial LPG Supply Recovering

While domestic supply has remained stable, the government acknowledged some disruption in the commercial LPG segment. However, Sharma said that around 70% of the commercial LPG supply has already been restored.

Since March 14, about one lakh tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold, including 6,700 tonnes in a single day, equivalent to roughly 3.5 lakh 19-kg cylinders. Bulk LPG supplies have also resumed for key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, polymers, agriculture, packaging, and paints, with around 200 tonnes allocated per sector to maintain industrial continuity.

Sufficient Delivery and Stable Production of Crude Oil

At this time, crude oil inventories for supply in India continue to be respectable and provide some degree of safety from international market fluctuations. Refineries across the country are operating efficiently and effectively.

For domestic production of LPG, current rates are estimated to be around 48,000 metric tons per day and stable with previous amounts, supporting distribution needs. The three-hydrocarbon grades (C3) and four-hydrocarbon grades (C4) used for supplemental distribution requirements continue to be distributed at an estimated rate of 800 metric tons per day for critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Auto LPG sales at retail outlets of public sector OMCs continue to remain normal, with no significant fluctuations in demand.

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