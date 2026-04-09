India Ensures Uninterrupted LPG, Fuel Supply Amid Global Uncertainty; Domestic Consumers Prioritised
India maintains stable LPG and fuel supplies, prioritising households and restoring commercial availability despite global disruptions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s petroleum sector remains resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global energy supply chains, with the government asserting that domestic LPG and fuel availability remains stable and well-managed.
Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that while international disruptions have affected imports, the government has taken proactive steps to shield domestic consumers.
“Nearly 60% of India’s LPG requirement is met through imports, and the current geopolitical situation has had some impact. However, domestic consumers have been prioritised, and 100% supply for household use has been ensured,” Sharma said, adding that no LPG distributor in the country has reported any shortages.
Extensive networks for LPG distribution with solid deliveries
India's large LPG distribution network is key to creating stability in the supply chain. Recent numbers have reported that on one particular day alone, more than 51 lakh households received cylinders via delivery throughout India. This shows just how much efficiency can be found in the delivery system.
In total, over the last five or six weeks, 19.5 crore households have received deliveries of LPG cylinders. As it relates to continuity of supplies, this is evidence that the entire country has experienced coverage with regard to supply.
Currently, approximately 25,000 LPG distributors exist throughout India, and many distributors have been open and conducting business on the weekends and days off in order to respond to the demand for LPG.
As a result of the strong distribution network, significant investments have been made in technological infrastructure to support the efficiency of the LPG distribution process. The digitalisation of LPG deliveries has seen 98% of LPG bookings done online and 92% of deliveries authenticated through a one-time password (OTP), further enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the final delivery.
Customer profile changing to smaller cylinders
Due to affordability and access issues surrounding the larger cylinder, there has been a dramatic change in the types of customers using LPG. Numerous smaller-sized LPG cylinders have been purchased or rented by smaller commercial users, students and migrant workers.
Since March 23, approximately 10 lakh 5-kg cylinders have been sold. On a single day, over 1.06 lakh such cylinders were sold, significantly higher than the February daily average of around 70,000 units.
To support this segment, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have conducted more than 2,000 awareness camps in the past week, resulting in the sale of around 20,000 additional cylinders. Officials clarified that 5-kg cylinders require only valid ID proof, making them more accessible to mobile populations.
Commercial LPG Supply Recovering
While domestic supply has remained stable, the government acknowledged some disruption in the commercial LPG segment. However, Sharma said that around 70% of the commercial LPG supply has already been restored.
Since March 14, about one lakh tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold, including 6,700 tonnes in a single day, equivalent to roughly 3.5 lakh 19-kg cylinders. Bulk LPG supplies have also resumed for key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, polymers, agriculture, packaging, and paints, with around 200 tonnes allocated per sector to maintain industrial continuity.
Sufficient Delivery and Stable Production of Crude Oil
At this time, crude oil inventories for supply in India continue to be respectable and provide some degree of safety from international market fluctuations. Refineries across the country are operating efficiently and effectively.
For domestic production of LPG, current rates are estimated to be around 48,000 metric tons per day and stable with previous amounts, supporting distribution needs. The three-hydrocarbon grades (C3) and four-hydrocarbon grades (C4) used for supplemental distribution requirements continue to be distributed at an estimated rate of 800 metric tons per day for critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals.
Auto LPG sales at retail outlets of public sector OMCs continue to remain normal, with no significant fluctuations in demand.
Government Working Hard To Increase Natural Gas Supply
The Government has made it easier to get natural gas into important industries. Natural gas supply to fertiliser manufacturers has also gone up from 90% back up to 95%.
City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies (the businesses that provide natural gas to customers) have been ordered by government officials to make sure 100% of what they had been receiving is supplied to things like schools, hospitals, and food-storage businesses.
Development of new Piped Natural Gas (PNG) networks is continuing to expand, and 397,000 new PNG connections have been established since March 2020, growing our total customer base to 430,000. As of today, more than 18,000 people have voluntarily given back their LPG connections through the myPNG web portal, indicating people’s desires to transition to a cleaner-burning alternative.
Government Crackdown On Gas Hoarding and Black Marketing
To stop people from hoarding and illegally selling natural gas, the Government is stepping up enforcement of the laws. During one day alone, there were over 3,300 enforcement actions by various government departments, and over 600 Propane cylinders were confiscated. Since the beginning of April 2020, 116,000 enforcement actions have taken place across the entire country.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMC’S) have issued approximately 1,870 show-cause notices and suspended 53 Propane distributors for violating the laws. District Monitoring Committees and call centres have been set up in each state and territory to ensure ongoing monitoring of the situation across the country.
Consumers have been provided with information regarding how to lodge a complaint through either their district office, through OMCs, or by calling toll-free numbers.
Pharmaceuticals Sector Supported
The ripple effects of global disruptions have also been felt in the pharmaceutical supply chain, particularly in the availability of key inputs such as solvents and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals said, “The government has taken multiple steps to ensure uninterrupted drug production. A notification issued on April 1 reduced customs duties on 40 petrochemical products to zero, easing input costs for manufacturers.
Critical raw materials such as propylene, ammonia, and methanol are being allocated strategically. Monthly consumption stands at 30,000 tonnes for propylene and 15,000 tonnes each for ammonia and methanol.
While methanol supply remains a concern, public sector units and domestic producers have stepped in to bridge the gap. Supplies of other inputs, including aluminium for pharmaceutical packaging, are also being restored and expected to normalise within a week.
Officials emphasised that there has been no significant increase in drug prices, and adequate stocks are available to support the production of life-saving medicines such as ibuprofen.
Maritime and Logistics Operations Stable
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that maritime operations remain unaffected. The Indian-flagged LPG vessel Green Asha safely reached Jawaharlal Nehru Port after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on April 5.
Since the activation of emergency control rooms, authorities have handled around 5,600 calls and 12,000 emails, including 166 calls and 317 emails in the past 24 hours.
More than 1,800 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region so far, including 49 in the last 24 hours. No incidents involving Indian vessels or crew have been reported recently.
Government Urges Calm
Amid reports of panic buying, the government has urged citizens not to fall for rumours. “Supplies are sufficient, and consumers should purchase fuel only as per their needs,” Sharma said.
Reiterating India’s global standing, she added that as the fourth-largest refiner in the world, the country has the capacity not only to meet domestic fuel demand but also to export. However, in the current scenario, domestic requirements remain the top priority.
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