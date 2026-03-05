ETV Bharat / bharat

India Engages Global Suppliers For LPG, LNG As Middle East Conflict Threatens Energy Flows

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With escalating hostilities in the Middle East disrupting global energy supply chains, the Central government on Thursday said India is actively engaging with multiple international suppliers to secure additional supplies of LPG and LNG.

A senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that India is in constant communication with major energy suppliers worldwide. “We are in touch with all major suppliers of LPG and LNG and are also coordinating with organisations such as OPEC and the IAEA,” the official said.

The assurance comes as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East raises concerns over potential disruptions to global oil and gas flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for a significant portion of the world’s crude oil and LNG shipments.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India currently remains well-stocked with crude oil as well as key petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), allowing the country to manage short-term disruptions arising from the conflict.