India Engages Global Suppliers For LPG, LNG As Middle East Conflict Threatens Energy Flows
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has set up a 24×7 control room to continuously monitor availability and stock levels of petroleum products in India.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: With escalating hostilities in the Middle East disrupting global energy supply chains, the Central government on Thursday said India is actively engaging with multiple international suppliers to secure additional supplies of LPG and LNG.
A senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that India is in constant communication with major energy suppliers worldwide. “We are in touch with all major suppliers of LPG and LNG and are also coordinating with organisations such as OPEC and the IAEA,” the official said.
The assurance comes as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East raises concerns over potential disruptions to global oil and gas flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for a significant portion of the world’s crude oil and LNG shipments.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India currently remains well-stocked with crude oil as well as key petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), allowing the country to manage short-term disruptions arising from the conflict.
Officials noted that India’s diversified sourcing strategy has strengthened energy security in recent years. The country is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, the fourth-largest refiner and the fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products.
“In the past few years, India has taken significant steps to diversify energy sources and supply routes to ensure both availability and affordability for consumers,” the Minister said. Indian energy companies now have access to cargoes that are not routed through the Strait of Hormuz, which could help mitigate the impact of any disruptions along the critical waterway.
The government has also established a 24×7 control room in the Ministry to continuously monitor the availability and stock levels of petroleum products across the country.
Officials said the government is currently “reasonably comfortable” with the existing inventory levels and is closely tracking developments in the global energy market.
“Safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers remains the highest priority,” the Ministry stated, adding that based on ongoing monitoring, phased measures could be implemented if required to further mitigate the situation.
