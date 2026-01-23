India Energy Week 2026 To Host 75,000+ Energy Professionals And 700+ Exhibitors From 120+ Nations
PM Modi will virtually inaugurate India Energy Week 2026 in Goa; global energy leaders, policymakers and PSUs will converge to shape the future of energy.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is set to host one of the world’s most consequential energy gatherings this week as India Energy Week (IEW) 2026opens in Goa, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators at a scale unseen in its history. The four-day event, running from 27–30 January at the ONGC Advanced Training Institute (ATI), is expected to be the largest edition yet of this fast-growing global energy platform.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said IEW 2026 will convene global energy leadership at “a defining moment” for the sector, focusing on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways across the international energy ecosystem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the summit, underscoring India’s strategic intent to cement its role as both a major energy consumer and a proactive architect of future energy systems.
Unprecedented Scale And Global Participation
IEW 2026 marks a milestone in participation and ambition. Organisers anticipate more than 75,000 delegates, over 600 exhibitors, including 180 international participants, 500+ speakers and 120+ conference sessions spanning the full energy value chain.
Seventeen ministers and deputy ministers from countries such as the UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar and Tanzania have confirmed attendance, along with representatives from key international bodies including the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union.
The exhibition footprint has significantly expanded across 11 thematic zones, covering digitalisation and artificial intelligence, hydrogen and renewables, petrochemicals, biofuels, LNG ecosystems, city gas distribution, indigenous manufacturing and net-zero solutions. New additions this year include dedicated zones for nuclear energy and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reflecting emerging priorities in global decarbonisation strategies.
A Confluence of Policy, Markets And Technology
Organised under the patronage of India’s Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 spans a spectrum of high-level dialogues, technical sessions, and business forums designed to translate energy policy ambition into actionable collaborations.
The agenda includes multiple ministerial sessions, 47 leadership panels, and five in-depth “Energy Talks,” focused on the intersection of technology, markets and sustainability. The event’s structure encourages cross-sector debate on critical issues such as energy security, affordable access, climate resilience and the equitable transition to low-carbon systems.
A notable emphasis will be placed on indigenisation and the “Make in India” vision, with a dedicated pavilion led by Engineers India Limited, aiming to spotlight domestic equipment makers, MSMEs, vendors and start-ups poised to contribute to global energy value chains. Strategic Partnerships and Deal-Making. In addition to its dialogue component, IEW 2026 is still being developed as a significant deal-making platform. Early reports from industry sources and formal announcements will likely yield many new strategic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the week of the event. Strategic partnerships will include:
- Shipbuilding contracts for Indian and global maritime companies to collaborate on an increasingly sophisticated player-base within Offshore Logistics (OIL), especially in Offshore Logistics (Logistics Infrastructure).
- The signing between the two companies, BPCL, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd., and Petrobas, a subsidiary of Braskem, for a $780 million term Crude Supply Contract.
- MoUs executed between both BPRL, which is a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. and Royal Dutch Shell, and between OIL/NRL, which are both subsidiaries of Bharat Petroleum and Saudi aramco respectively.
- A signed agreement between TotalEnergies and NRL to enter into a joint venture to construct a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility in Paradip, India, to help align aviation's net-zero future goals.
These and the wide variety of categories included in all of these potential deals (Hydrocarbons, Fuel Diversification, Maritime Capability and Renewable energy) will create an atmosphere of opportunity for both international and Indian companies, allowing both groups to build long-term and mutually beneficial relationships for continued economic growth and opportunity.
Ministry of Oil and Gas Statement: Energy Transition is an urgent priority for the Indian Government
In his remarks, Minister Puri noted that India is taking a “calibrated and pragmatic approach” concerning its Energy Transition. The focus of Indian Energy Policy is on making the Energy Availability of Energy as affordable and reliable as well as ensuring that energy can continue to reduce its carbon impact through cleaner fuels and Technologies on as gradual a basis as possible.
He emphasised that conventional energy sources such as oil and gas will continue to play a significant role while renewables and emerging fuels gain traction.
IEW 2026’s thematic breadth, from digitalisation and artificial intelligence through hydrogen, nuclear, LNG and biofuels, underscores the complex challenges underpinning today’s energy transformation. Stakeholders at the summit will grapple with balancing economic growth, energy security and environmental sustainability in a world marked by volatile markets and geopolitical uncertainties.
India’s Rising Energy Profile
The evolution of India Energy Week into a premier global energy forum mirrors India’s broader strategic ascent on the global energy stage. From hosting record participation in successive editions to attracting international dignitaries and business delegations, the event’s growth reflects India’s expanding influence in shaping energy discourse worldwide.
As delegates gather in Goa this week, the confluence of dialogue, investment and diplomacy at IEW 2026 will offer insights into the pathways that could define the next decade of energy policy and markets, particularly in how nations balance economic imperatives with the urgent need for sustainable solutions.