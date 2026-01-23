ETV Bharat / bharat

India Energy Week 2026 To Host 75,000+ Energy Professionals And 700+ Exhibitors From 120+ Nations

In his remarks, Minister Puri noted that India is taking a “calibrated and pragmatic approach” concerning its Energy Transition. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is set to host one of the world’s most consequential energy gatherings this week as India Energy Week (IEW) 2026opens in Goa, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators at a scale unseen in its history. The four-day event, running from 27–30 January at the ONGC Advanced Training Institute (ATI), is expected to be the largest edition yet of this fast-growing global energy platform.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said IEW 2026 will convene global energy leadership at “a defining moment” for the sector, focusing on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways across the international energy ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the summit, underscoring India’s strategic intent to cement its role as both a major energy consumer and a proactive architect of future energy systems.

Unprecedented Scale And Global Participation

IEW 2026 marks a milestone in participation and ambition. Organisers anticipate more than 75,000 delegates, over 600 exhibitors, including 180 international participants, 500+ speakers and 120+ conference sessions spanning the full energy value chain.

Seventeen ministers and deputy ministers from countries such as the UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar and Tanzania have confirmed attendance, along with representatives from key international bodies including the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The exhibition footprint has significantly expanded across 11 thematic zones, covering digitalisation and artificial intelligence, hydrogen and renewables, petrochemicals, biofuels, LNG ecosystems, city gas distribution, indigenous manufacturing and net-zero solutions. New additions this year include dedicated zones for nuclear energy and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reflecting emerging priorities in global decarbonisation strategies.

A Confluence of Policy, Markets And Technology

Organised under the patronage of India’s Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 spans a spectrum of high-level dialogues, technical sessions, and business forums designed to translate energy policy ambition into actionable collaborations.